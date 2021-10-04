Tom Brady’s postgame comment has New England Patriots’ fans in a frenzy

On Sunday night, following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the New England Patriots, Tom Brady was asked about this being the final time he plays in Gillette Stadium and his response has many Patriots fans in a frenzy.

From 97.1 the Ticket:

“It’s been a great stadium for me for a long time,” he said. “I don’t know what the future holds. Obviously, could be an opportunity to come back here. We’ll see.

“I feel like I’ll always be a part of this community. I’ll be up here quite a bit when it’s all said and done. When I retire I’m sure there will be a lot of time for – you know, I have a lot of friends up here and it’s a great place. My kids were born on Beacon Street in the city. It’s been an amazing place for me, it still is. I obviously see a lot of familiar friendly faces, and great to see you guys, too.”

Brady did not go into detail as to what he meant by his comment that there “could be an opportunity to come back here,” but earlier in the day, Patriots owner Robert Kraft speculated that Brady could eventually sign a 1-day contract to retire as a Patriot.

“Are you offering me a one-day contract or did he offer me that? He didn’t offer me that, so,” Brady joked. “I still got some time left with the Bucs, and like I said, really enjoying that. We got a lot to accomplish this year. It’s a tough challenging year. It’s a marathon of a season. It’s only four games in. There is a lot of football to be played. It feels good to win on the road, so happy we did that.”

