Pistons Owner Tom Gores Pens Letter to the Fans Following Exciting 2024-25 Season

After a thrilling turnaround year in Detroit, Pistons owner Tom Gores shares heartfelt gratitude and looks ahead to the next chapter.

The Detroit Pistons just completed one of the most remarkable single-season turnarounds in NBA history — tripling their win total from the previous year and snapping a playoff win drought that stretched back to 2008. Now, team owner Tom Gores is taking a moment to reflect — and to thank the fans who stood by through the rebuild.

A Season to Remember

On Monday, nearly three weeks after the Pistons were eliminated by the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Tom Gores released a letter addressed directly to Pistons fans. (H/T to The Detroit News)

Dear Pistons fans,

Gratitude. That’s what I feel when I think about what our team accomplished this season and your unwavering support. Our team fought hard and put their hearts on the line. They competed every night and for every possession. We watched every game on the edge of our seats because each one came down to the wire. This team inspired and excited our city, which is why the outcome is so tough and emotional. We didn’t want the ride to end, but I believe this is only the beginning. As I reflect on this season, I’m not only thankful for what we accomplished this year, but I’m also proud of how we did it. We did it the right way. This group felt no limits. They ignored the outside voices and came to work each day with a sense of urgency. They were disciplined and held themselves and each other accountable. That set the stage for our success. From day one, Trajan and J.B. focused on culture and operational excellence. They set the tone in training camp and stayed consistent throughout the season. J.B. brought energy, emotion and discipline and expected the same from every player. With that mindset, we completed one of the most impressive turnarounds in NBA history, tripling our regular season performance and winning our first playoff game since 2008. We played an exciting brand of Pistons basketball fueled by tremendous unselfishness. I was inspired by this team’s ability to play for each other, stay in the moment, and commit to be great. I am also grateful for you, our incredible fans. Last year was tough and rebuilds are not easy. Through it all, your loyalty has never waned. Your support means a great deal to me. I can’t say it enough: Thank you. With a return to full strength next year and valuable experience under our belts, advancing in the playoffs will be the goal. I promise our urgency will not stop. Our players and coaching staff are focused on continuing our positive momentum. Trajan and his team will act with urgency to strengthen our roster. And I will continue to ensure this organization has the necessary resources to succeed. I believe in what we’re building. I’m excited about this journey and hope you will stick with us as we continue to build on this foundation for success. I look forward to seeing you next season. Let’s get Back to Work. Tom

TL;DR:

Tom Gores released a heartfelt letter thanking Pistons fans and praising his team’s turnaround season.

The Pistons made the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and won a postseason game for the first time since 2008.

Gores emphasized the leadership of Trajan Langdon and J.B. Bickerstaff as the foundation of Detroit’s success.

and as the foundation of Detroit’s success. With a young core and momentum building, Gores says the focus is now on advancing even further next year.

The Big Picture

This wasn’t just a nice bounce-back season — it was a blueprint for sustainable success. The Pistons now have an identity rooted in accountability, teamwork, and toughness — all values that Detroit fans know and appreciate.

Most importantly, they’ve earned back the trust of a loyal fan base hungry for a winning team.

The Bottom Line

Tom Gores’ message to fans was more than words — it was a commitment.

The Pistons are no longer in rebuild mode. They’re in rise mode.

And according to Gores? They’re just getting started.