Tom Gores to meet with 3 Detroit Pistons coaching

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Pistons are making progress in their search for a new head coach, with owner Tom Gores set to meet with three coaching candidates next week. Jarron Collins, Charles Lee, and Kevin Ollie will all travel to Los Angeles for the interviews. Lee is the youngest of the candidates and has been on the Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff since 2014, while Collins is a former NBA player and was previously the Golden State Warriors defensive coordinator. Ollie has the most coaching experience but has spent the least amount of time on an NBA bench.

Key Points

Pistons owner Tom Gores will be meeting with three coaching candidates next week

Jarron Collins, Charles Lee, and Kevin Ollie have all made an early impression

Lee has been on the Milwaukee Bucks coaching staff since 2014 and recently interviewed for the Toronto Raptors' vacant position

Collins was previously the Golden State Warriors' defensive coordinator and is a former NBA player

Ollie has the most coaching experience but has spent the least amount of time on an NBA bench

Although there are other candidates still under consideration, these three have already been invited to the in-person interview stage

Why it Matters for Detroit Pistons

The Pistons have been without a head coach since parting ways with Dwane Casey in early June. The team is looking to rebuild after a disappointing season and hopes to find a coach who can lead them back to playoff contention.

The Bottom Line – Who Will Lead the Pistons to Glory?

The Pistons are in the market for a new head coach and have invited Jarron Collins, Charles Lee, and Kevin Ollie to in-person interviews. The team is looking to rebuild after a disappointing season and hopes to find a coach who can lead them back to playoff contention. With several promising young players on the roster and a top draft pick this year, the Pistons' future looks bright, and a strong coaching hire could be the key to unlocking their potential.