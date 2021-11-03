Tom Izzo announces that Michigan State G Jason Whitens is done for season

On Wednesday, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media and he had some bad news to pass along.

Izzo said that MSU walk-on guard Jason Whitens, who previously played at Western Michigan, is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL during the Spartans exhibition win over Ferris State.

We wish Whitens a full and speedy recovery.

