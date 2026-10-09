Tom Izzo Says the Big Ten Is ‘Damn Good’

The Michigan State Spartans were one of nine Big Ten teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, matching the conference record for bids in a single field. Michigan State finished 27-8 last season and 15-5 in Big Ten play, which left the Spartans tied for second in the league with Nebraska and Illinois.

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The conference could very well be deep once again during the 2026-27 college basketball season. Michigan State opened at +475 to win the Big Ten, the second-shortest price on the board at DraftKings via ESPN. The Illinois Fighting Illini are the favorites at +120.

Tom Izzo Says Nobody Rests in This League

Spartans head coach Tom Izzo spoke with reporters Thursday at Big Ten basketball media days in Chicago. Asked about the state of the league, he named four programs and then widened the point, according to a post from reporter John Fanta:

“The Big Ten is going to be damn good. Michigan, Illinois, UCLA and USC have a lot of talent…I’m leaving others out – I think Maryland will be far improved. But what isn’t appreciated is our home buildings. Every game is an event. You can’t rest in this league.”

The Michigan Wolverines were the national champions a season ago, going 37-3 overall and 19-1 in Big Ten conference play. Whether Michigan can be the top dog in the conference again is one of the first questions of the season.

Where the Preseason Rankings Have Tom Izzo’s Spartans

Izzo’s read matches the way the league is being graded. ESPN published its 2026-27 preseason top 25 on Oct. 7, with Florida at No. 1 and three Big Ten teams in the field: Illinois at No. 3, Michigan State at No. 6 and Michigan at No. 22. Purdue and Nebraska landed among the next five. That is ESPN’s own ranking rather than a media poll, so treat it as one data point and not the league’s pecking order.

Won the Regular Season Title Two Seasons Ago

During the 2024-25 college basketball season, Michigan State won the Big Ten regular season title outright at 17-3 in conference play. The Spartans have been one of the best teams in the conference over the last few seasons. There is no doubt that they will be challenged night in and night out. Michigan State should be one of several Big Ten teams in the field again when the NCAA Tournament arrives in March.