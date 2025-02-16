Home College Sports MSU Tom Izzo Breaks Big Ten Record With Win Over Illinois

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made history on Saturday, earning his 354th Big Ten win and surpassing Bob Knight for the most wins in conference history. The milestone victory came with a 79-65 triumph over Illinois, a win that also helped push the Spartans closer to the top of the Big Ten standings.

Tom Izzo's Legacy in the Big Ten

Izzo’s remarkable achievement marks another landmark in his illustrious career. His first Big Ten win came in 1995-96, during his inaugural season as head coach, when he defeated Knight's Indiana Hoosiers. Over the years, Izzo has built a legacy of excellence at MSU, including winning a National Championship.

Saturday's victory is a testament to Izzo’s continued success and leadership, cementing his place in Big Ten history. The Spartans now look ahead to finishing the season strong, with their legendary coach leading the way.

Tom Izzo By The Numbers

  • Big Ten Wins: 354
  • Final Fours: 8
  • National Championships: 1
  • Overall Record: 727–299 (.709)
  • Big Ten Regular-Season Championships: 10
  • Big Ten Tournament Championships: 6
