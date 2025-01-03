fb
Friday, January 3, 2025
Detroit Lions

Tom Izzo Calls Out Dan Campbell’s Aggressive Game Plan

By W.G. Brady
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has made it clear that he is a big fan of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, especially when it comes to the aggressive style that has defined Campbell’s tenure. Izzo, who has long been a respected figure in the world of coaching, sees Campbell as a coach who sticks to his identity and is unafraid to take risks, especially when it comes to big decisions like fourth-down conversions.

Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo

Izzo Praises Campbell's Confidence and Identity

Izzo’s admiration for Campbell stems from his unwavering confidence in his decision-making. While some coaches might opt for the safer route—punting or kicking a field goal—Campbell has consistently trusted his offense and chosen to go for it. It’s a decision that Izzo believes reflects Campbell’s belief in his team and his own identity as a coach.

“There’s a lot of people who would criticize him, especially when things don’t go right,” Izzo said, referring to Campbell’s early years when some of his aggressive calls were questioned. “I mean, he believes in what he believes in. That’s what you gotta do as a coach.”

A Compliment From Izzo: “He'd Be a Hell of a Yooper”

Izzo even took the opportunity to jokingly compare Campbell’s resilience to that of a “Yooper,” someone from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, who he imagines would be able to endure extreme conditions. “He’d be a hell of a Yooper, man,” Izzo said. “He could go down 100 feet into those mines, and I'm telling you, the rats would be coming out of there. He’d be still down there.” This shows the level of admiration Izzo has for Campbell’s gritty and unrelenting mentality.

Dan Campbell

A Statewide Victory

Izzo’s respect for Campbell goes beyond just football. He believes that Campbell’s success is something that benefits not just the Lions, but the entire state of Michigan. “When our pro sports in our state or any of us are doing well, it helps our whole state,” Izzo explained. “Dan’s been a treat to watch.”

As Campbell continues to lead the Lions through their transformation, Izzo remains a proud supporter of his approach, knowing that Campbell's aggressive mindset and belief in his team are key ingredients to the Lions’ success. With Izzo’s endorsement, it’s clear that Campbell’s confidence and willingness to make bold decisions is resonating across the state.

