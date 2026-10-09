Tom Izzo Calls Himself A ‘Choir Boy’ Compared To Brad Underwood

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo spent part of Thursday’s Big Ten men’s basketball media day talking up the one coach whose team is picked to finish ahead of the Spartans: Illinois’ Brad Underwood. By Izzo’s own measure, the two of them are not in the same weight class.

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Tom Izzo Sizes Up The Measuring Stick

“He’s (Underwood) a tough SOB himself, you know, and he is demanding. I mean, I get ridiculed for how I am; I’m a choir boy compared to Brad,” Izzo said. “But I love Brad; he’s done a great job there, he’s been good for the league, and he cares about the game. That’s what I love most about him.”

The Spartans lead the head-to-head series, winning nine of 14 games since Underwood took over as Illinois head coach in 2017. The Fighting Illini are the only team picked ahead of Michigan State in the Big Ten preseason media poll conducted by the Columbus Dispatch, which had Illinois first and the Spartans second.

Jesse McCulloch Rising As A Vocal Leader

When asked about some of the Spartans’ vocal leaders, aside from upperclassmen guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and forward Coen Carr, Izzo named a trio of young players.

“Outside of them, I’ve gotten some from Cam Ward, and I’m really starting to get some from Jordan Scott, who might have improved as much as anybody, and the third one would be Jesse McCulloch,” Izzo said.

Forward Cam Ward missed the Spartans’ first exhibition game with an ankle injury, but forward Jesse McCulloch and guard/forward Jordan Scott showed off their improved play. Together, they scored 36 points and made 14 shots on 21 attempts in an 89-59 win over Incarnate Word.

Izzo Thinks McCulloch Lives For The Game

Izzo said McCulloch “probably spent more time in the gym this summer than any player I have, which says a lot. Cause big guys usually they like basketball, sometimes love it, but seldom live it. And he’s lived the game this year.” He added: “So when you’re confident in your own skills it’s easy to be vocal to everyone else.”

McCulloch, who struggled to find his role last year, averaging 2.4 points per game on 7.4 minutes per game, will look to have an increased role this season. He is expected to be the first big man off the bench, though he started against Incarnate Word in place of the injured Ward and led the Spartans with 20 points.

Izzo Praises Fears Jr.’s Lack Of Entitlement

Izzo was asked about Jeremy Fears Jr. controlling distractions amid the high expectations he faces this season. Fears Jr. was voted the Big Ten’s Preseason Player Of The Year earlier this week after leading the nation in assists, averaging 9.4 per game last season.

“I think we are getting a lot of people entitled, and he (Fears Jr.) has not shown any of entitlement, and that’s what excites me the most,” Izzo said.

Izzo pointed out that Fears Jr.’s experiences throughout his career have helped him stay grounded. During his first season at Michigan State, his year suddenly ended after being shot in the thigh. Izzo and Fears Jr. will look to meet high preseason expectations and lead the Spartans to their first Final Four appearance since 2019.