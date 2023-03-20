Tom Izzo gets doused in locker room after Michigan State beats Marquette [Video]

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Marquette Golden Eagles 69-60 in the 2023 NCAA tournament second round, advancing to the Sweet 16. Despite being outscored from the 3-point line 33-6, MSU scored clutch late-clock layups on back-to-back possessions for a 60-55 lead. The Spartans finished the game on a 13-5 run. Tyson Walker led the team with 23 points, and Joey Hauser added 14 points and 10 rebounds. MSU will play 3-seed Kansas State in an East Region semifinal at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Following the win, Izzo was doused by water as he entered the Spartans' locker room.

Key points:

Why it matters for Tom Izzo and Michigan State

MSU's victory over 2-seed Marquette in the NCAA tournament second round led to an emotional celebration in the locker room, with coach Izzo getting doused with water by his players. The win also marks the Spartans' first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2019 and gives Izzo the most wins in NCAA tournament history as the lower-seeded team with 16.

Izzo gets doused with water as he enters locker room

Watch as the MSU players douse Izzo with water as he enters the locker room.

STILL DANCING 🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/eXeizS5BSn — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 19, 2023