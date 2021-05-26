Tom Izzo hints at 2 big-time matchups for Michigan State in 2021-22 season

Sharing is caring!

According to Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, Spartans fans could be in for quite a treat during the 2021-22 season.

On Tuesday, Izzo hinted at a couple of big-time matchups for the Spartans.

Those matchups, according to Izzo, would be against Duke and Villanova.

From Detroit News:

“(We’re) getting ready for what could be an unbelievable schedule, again,” Izzo said during an interview on “The Audrey Dahlgren Show,” on the Spotlight Radio Network. “We open with Kansas. We may have Duke back here. We may have Villanova. We go to the Bahamas … and there are really good teams there.

“This could be one of the all-time schedules, which is good for everybody but the head coach.”

Buckle up, Spartans!