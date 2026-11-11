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Tom Izzo Reveals What He Told Jeremy Fears Before Dominating Duke

DSN graphic: Tom Izzo Reveals What He Told Jeremy Fears Before Dominating Duke
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Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo had a message for Jeremy Fears Jr. before Tuesday night’s showdown against No. 2 Duke, and apparently, it got through loud and clear. The Spartans’ star point guard responded by putting together a brilliant performance in a 79-73 victory at the Champions Classic in Chicago.

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Fears finished with 18 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds as No. 5 Michigan State improved to 3-0. But following the victory, Izzo revealed that he had challenged his point guard to start playing like the superstar everyone expected him to be.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Izzo made it clear that preseason accolades come with serious expectations.

You’re given a rank, you have a responsibility to live up to that ranking,” Izzo said.

Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr., right, celebrates with Coen Carr after Carr scored and drew a Toledo foul during the first
Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr., right, celebrates with Coen Carr after Carr scored and drew a Toledo foul during the first half on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tom Izzo Wanted More From Jeremy Fears

Despite Fears entering the season with national recognition, Izzo wasn’t completely satisfied with his performance through Michigan State’s first two games. The Hall of Fame coach explained that his point guard simply hadn’t looked like himself.

I thought he was OK in the first couple games,” Izzo continued. “I didn’t think he was Jeremy-like. Tonight, I thought he played hard.”

That shouldn’t surprise anyone who has followed Izzo’s career. The veteran coach had already raised the expectations for Fears, making it clear that being merely good was no longer enough.

Tuesday night was exactly the response Izzo wanted. Fears controlled the tempo, created opportunities for his teammates, and helped Michigan State build a lead Duke never managed to erase.

Fears acknowledged that Izzo had been pushing him, particularly when it came to playing faster and being more aggressive.

He’s been big on me lately, especially about pushing the ball, pushing the tempo,” Fears said.

Jeremy Fears Answers the Challenge Against Duke

The Spartans had already earned a measure of revenge against Duke, a team that held Fears to 0-for-10 shooting in their previous meeting. This time, Michigan State’s floor general made sure things ended differently.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Fears’ performance was his ability to take over without needing a huge shooting night. His 11 assists kept the offense moving, while 15 second-half points helped Michigan State withstand Duke’s comeback attempts.

Izzo’s message was simple: If you’re going to receive national recognition, you’d better play like you deserve it. Against one of college basketball’s premier programs, Fears did exactly that.

And if this is the version of Jeremy Fears Michigan State gets moving forward, the rest of the Big Ten should be paying attention.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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