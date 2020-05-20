Tom Izzo: Joshua Langford wants to return to MSU for one more season

Heading into the 2019-20 season, the hope was that Joshua Langford would bounce back from a foot injury and become one of Michigan State‘s most important players as they worked toward their goal of winning a National Championship.

Unfortunately, for Langford and the Spartans, he had a setback in October, which required him to have another surgery, effectively ending his career at MSU.

Well, according to Spartans head coach Tom Izzo, Langford may not be done with Michigan State quite yet.

According to Izzo, Langford is ahead of schedule and is interested in returning to MSU for one more season.

From Lansing State Journal:

“If he’s healthy, his hope is to play,” Izzo said Wednesday. “It’d be nice for him. To what level he’d play, I don’t know. But I tell you what, last fall, he was damn good. I lost my second best player, there’s no question.”

“If he would have gone to New York and had been able to get seen (by a specialist) again — we did send the X-rays and the film and all the stuff — I would have felt more comfortable if the (same) doctor would have seen him. But he’s supposedly running and shooting.”

“It’s just a such an unknown with him,” Izzo said. “I’m trying not to get overexcited, but I am excited that he’s really — he deserves to have something good happen to him. After what happened last year, it’s just so hard to get excited about it. But he seems to be ahead of where he was, No. 1. No 2, he’s doing really well mentally. He had a tough year, man.”

“Then he talked about wanting to come back,” Izzo said. “I said, ‘Sure.’ Somehow, some way, if he can play, I owe it to him.”

As a Michigan fan, I never root for MSU but I am rooting extremely hard for Langford to come back to the Spartans and have an outstanding year. As Izzo said, the kid deserves it.