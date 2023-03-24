Tom Izzo makes head-scratching comments about Big Ten following MSU’s Sweet 16 loss

Michigan State‘s head coach Tom Izzo made headlines with his post-game press conference after the team's loss to Kansas State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Despite the fact that no one had asked him about the Big Ten conference, Izzo went on to defend it, stating that the league is the best in the country. He argued that the high number of teams from the conference that received bids to the tournament was a reflection of the league's depth and overall strength.

Key Points

Why it matters for Tom Izzo and the Big Ten

Izzo believes that the B1G is the best league in the country, and that despite the disappointment of Michigan State's exit from the tournament, the league's strength was evident.

“That stuff is on my mind because I know how good my league is, and I know how good the teams are and the coaches are,” Izzo said. “Yet it never looks good when you don’t have a team moving on through the Sweet 16.”

“We had all these teams with 7, 8, and 9 seeds,” Izzo said. “I’m not saying that was wrong. I’d like to see some teams come in and survive this league and the places we play.”

“I have no problem standing up and saying we have the best league in the country,” Izzo said. “When you have that number of teams beating the hell out of each other every day, I don’t think we’re worn out from it. I just think you get a bad seed from it.”

The Big Picture: Izzo defends the B1G's strength

Izzo's unprovoked comments about the Big Ten conference are a bit surprising considering the league has not won a National Championship since 2002 when Maryland won it all. However, they do reflect a larger trend of conferences fiercely defending their perceived strength and competitiveness. The Big Ten conference has long been regarded as one of the best in the country, and Izzo's comments are indicative of the pride that coaches and fans have in their respective conferences.

“I’m proud of my team, but I’m proud of the league, too,” Izzo said. “Disappointments is disappointments, but I think as a 7 seed, maybe we showed how good our league was instead of, like some people, the other way around.”

The impact of Izzo's comments is likely to be minimal, as the focus will quickly shift to the remaining teams in the tournament. However, they do add to the ongoing conversation about conference strength and the perception of the Big Ten in the national landscape.

B1G in NCAA Tournament By the Numbers

Here are the B1G teams to win a National Championship in the last 40 years:

2002 – Maryland

2000 – Michigan State

1989 – Michigan

1987 – Indiana

That Is All