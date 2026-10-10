Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans have missed out on one of the nation’s top basketball recruits for the Class of 2027. Four-star center Kamsi Awaka has committed to the Florida Gators, choosing the SEC powerhouse over Michigan State, Michigan, Arizona, and UConn.

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According to Joe Tipton of Rivals, the 6-foot-10 standout from Blair Academy in New Jersey announced his decision Wednesday. Awaka is ranked No. 31 nationally by Rivals and No. 40 overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Legendary Michigan State University men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is also one of the greatest male athletes to hail from the Upper Peninsula. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan State Still Has Plenty to Celebrate

While losing Awaka is disappointing, Izzo has already secured a promising replacement in the 2027 recruiting class. As we previously reported, four-star center Jaydn Jenkins committed to Michigan State on Sept. 30.

The Spartans also have a commitment from point guard Antonio Pemberton, the No. 27 prospect in the 2027 class in ESPN’s SC Next 100, giving Izzo two significant building blocks. Both players visited East Lansing during Michigan State’s annual Grind Week, an event that has become a valuable recruiting tool, as we highlighted earlier this fall.

A Recruiting Loss, Not a Recruiting Disaster

The Spartans remain in excellent position despite Awaka’s decision. Michigan State’s 2027 class ranks No. 11 nationally with two commitments, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Landing another highly ranked center after Jenkins committed was always going to be a challenge, especially with major programs competing for Awaka.

Izzo certainly would have welcomed another talented big man, but Michigan State’s recruiting foundation remains strong. Losing a top-40 prospect stings, though the Spartans have already made sure their 2027 class is far from empty.