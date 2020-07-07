41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Tom Izzo and Michigan State land 5-star prospect Max Christie

By Ryan Griffin

“Our cup runneth over!” – Tom Izzo probably.

Fresh off the heels of the Emoni Bates commitment (yes, he’s still committed), Michigan State men’s basketball lands another huge prospect. This in the form of Illinois shooting guard Max Christie. Christie (6’6, 165) is the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois (No. 13 nationally) and was being heavily pursued by both Duke, Michigan State, and a host of other schools.

Christie projects as an outstanding shooter, drawing comparisons to guys like Reggie Miller, Tyler Herro, and former Spartan Gary Harris.

Christie is part of the 2021 recruiting class, which puts the Spartans class at two total commits for 2021. Christie joins 4-star guard Pierre Brooks out of Detroit. There’s a chance that Bates (No. 1 prospect in 2022) could reclassify to 2021 which would take this recruiting class from good to great for Tom Izzo and the green and white faithful.

If everything breaks right for MSU and Bates does indeed reclassify to join Christie and Brooks III, they should have one more spot for another prized recruit to join them.

Ryan Griffin
