Tom Izzo Nearly Left for the NBA Last year

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has long been synonymous with college basketball—but there was a moment when that nearly changed.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Izzo revealed he had serious discussions with the Phoenix Suns about a potential move to the NBA, offering a rare glimpse into what could have been a seismic shift in his Hall of Fame career.

A real opportunity—hard to walk away from

Izzo didn’t downplay how close he came to making the jump.

“I’ve had more than a couple job offers in the NBA, looked at one last year with Phoenix — my former player Mat Ishbia. That was hard, that was a hard thing to turn down… we talked seriously about it.”

That connection matters. Mat Ishbia, who played under Izzo at Michigan State, now owns the Suns, making the potential pairing both logical and compelling.

Michigan State HC Tom Izzo reveals he was in talks with the Phoenix #Suns:



"I've had more than a couple job offers in the NBA, looked at one last year with Phoenix – my former player Mat Ishbia. That was hard, that was a hard thing to turn down… we talked seriously about it." pic.twitter.com/kjSIJreIWz — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) April 1, 2026

Why Phoenix made sense

The timing added intrigue.

The Suns have been in win-now mode, built around star power and championship expectations. Bringing in a respected, culture-driven coach like Izzo would have signaled a major philosophical move—one rooted in discipline, defense, and accountability.

And for Izzo, the opportunity to coach at the highest level—while working with a former player he trusts—clearly carried weight.

Why he stayed

In the end, Izzo did what he’s done for decades—he stayed in East Lansing.

The 71-year-old remains one of the most respected figures in college basketball, with a résumé that includes:

A national championship (2000)

Multiple Final Four appearances

Decades of sustained success in the Big Ten

More importantly, Izzo has repeatedly emphasized his commitment to Michigan State and the college game, even as the sport evolves with NIL and the transfer portal.

The takeaway

Izzo’s comments confirm what many have long suspected—NBA interest in him has been real, and at least once, very serious.

But for now, the Spartans’ legendary coach isn’t going anywhere.

Still, knowing how close he came?

That’s the kind of “what if” that will linger for a while.