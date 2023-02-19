Tom Izzo ‘Proud’ of his Michigan State team following emotional loss at Michigan

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State men's basketball team had a difficult week, but decided to play their game against Michigan on Saturday Night. The game was more than just a rivalry match, it was an opportunity for the team to honor the victims of the recent campus shooting that took the lives of three amazing people while injuring five others. Despite their valiant effort, the Spartans suffered a heartbreaking defeat. The game was a hard-fought battle, with both teams showing great skill and determination. The Spartans played well for most of the game, but in the end, it was the Wolverines who came out on top by a score of 84-72

Michigan State had a challenging week leading up to the game. The tragic shooting on campus left the team unsure if they should play the game or not. They ultimately decided to play and were determined to give their best effort to honor the victims of the shooting. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was proud of his team's effort.

“What I asked of them is to give everybody something to be proud of, and I thought for the most part we did that,” he said. “I'm proud of the guys because I don't know how they felt, but I know how I felt.”

The game was a chance for the Spartans to offer an escape from the tragedy, and they did just that. They played with heart and determination, and despite the loss, they showed that they are a team to be reckoned with.

Tom Izzo asked for 40 minutes from his players and got 38

The Spartans played well for much of the game, but they struggled on the glass, and this proved to be their downfall. Michigan won the rebounding battle, including 14-6 on the offensive glass. This was critical in Michigan State being unable to put the game away. Michigan took advantage of their offensive rebounds and made some crucial shots in the final minutes of the game. MSU couldn't hit a big shot when it mattered most, and this played a significant role in their defeat. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Spartans, but they can take solace in the fact that they played with heart and gave everything they had.

“What I asked of them is to give everybody something to be proud of and I thought for most part we did that,” the Michigan State coach said. “We made a couple of mistakes that you don't get to make in big games and we have to live with that. But I asked for 40 minutes of focus and got 38 and feel pretty honored about that.

Bottom Line: Two rivals came together following a horrific tragedy

In the end, the game was more than just a rivalry game. It was a chance for Michigan State and Michigan to honor the victims of the shooting and offer a brief escape from the tragedy. The Spartans played with heart and determination, and they showed that they are a team to be reckoned with. Despite the loss, they can hold their heads high and be proud of their valiant effort. The game was a reminder that sports can bring people together in times of tragedy, and that even in defeat, there can be moments of greatness. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be anyone who was was affected by the tragedy that took place on the MSU campus.