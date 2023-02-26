Tom Izzo reacts to Michigan State’s historic loss to Iowa [Video]

Tom Izzo and Michigan State were on the brink of a significant Big Ten road win, leading by 13 points with only two minutes and three seconds left in the game. However, Iowa fought back fiercely and tied the game in regulation, eventually winning in overtime 112-106. According to NCAA records, MSU is the fourth Division I team in history to lose after leading by at least 11 points with less than a minute left in regulation. Following the game, Spartans Izzo spoke to the media and he was not too happy.

“That was piss-poor coaching,” Izzo said. “You have a 13-point lead with two minutes left and you can't win a game. … (For) 90% of that game, we did a hell of a job. But the game is not 40 minutes. Sometimes it's 45, but it's never 38. And that's my responsibility.”

“Focus and finish are the two Fs for me. And I don't know why we didn't. But those are things that a leader has gotta do,” Izzo said, slamming his fist on the table due to a third F – frustration. “I get all this credit for leading; I didn't lead them. And we did not finish that game. And I take as much responsibility as anybody. …“We're the leading 3-point defending team in the whole conference, one of the better ones in the country. Give (Iowa) credit, they hit some. But give us blame, we just didn't stay disciplined.”

The Big Picture: Loss could cost Michigan State in NCAA Seeding

MSU's historic loss to Iowa may have an impact on their NCAA tournament seeding. With only a few games left in the season, each game becomes increasingly crucial, and a loss like this could prove costly. Despite the Spartans' strong performance throughout the game, they ultimately failed to secure a victory, highlighting the importance of playing a full 40 minutes.

Historic Loss by the Numbers

MSU led by 13 points with only two minutes and three seconds left in the game.

Iowa hit five 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of regulation, securing the victory.

This is the first time Michigan State has scored over 100 points and lost since 2005.

The statistics demonstrate the dramatic nature of Michigan State's loss. Despite having a double-digit lead and playing well for most of the game, they ultimately lost due to Iowa's incredible comeback. The five 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of regulation were particularly remarkable and undoubtedly played a significant role in Iowa's victory.

The Bottom Line – Michigan State's Historic Loss Could Cost Them

Michigan State's loss to Iowa is a tough pill to swallow for the team and its fans. Despite leading for most of the game, they ultimately fell short, highlighting the importance of playing a full 40 minutes. This loss could have implications for the Spartans' NCAA tournament seeding, making their upcoming games even more crucial. With only a few games left in the season.