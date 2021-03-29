Tom Izzo releases statement following Rocket Watts decision to transfer from Michigan State

Sharing is caring!

TOM IZZO RESPONDS TO ROCKET WATTS ENTERING TRANSFER PORTAL

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has responded to the news that Rocket Watts is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

WATTS’ POSTS FAREWELL TO SPARTAN NATION

On Monday afternoon, news broke that Michigan State guard Rocket Watts was leaving the Spartans basketball program to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Just moments ago, Watts took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message to Spartan Nation.

Trending around the Web

Check it out.

asf