Friday, January 3, 2025
MSU

Tom Izzo Reveals He Has Been Sleeping With the Enemy!

By W.G. Brady
In a shocking revelation ahead of Michigan State’s Friday night matchup with Ohio State, Tom Izzo admitted that he’s been “sleeping with the enemy!” Yes, you read that right. The legendary Michigan State basketball coach, known for his fierce rivalry with all things Ohio State, casually revealed during a pregame radio show that he’s formed a friendship with none other than Ohio State football coach, Ryan Day.

In a moment that sent shockwaves through the Spartan faithful, Izzo shared that Day had actually stopped by the Spartans’ shootaround earlier that day. And as if that wasn’t enough to ruffle some feathers, Izzo dropped the bombshell that he and Day have spent time together, talking, hanging out, and—wait for it—becoming friends. Apparently, Izzo reached out to Day a few weeks ago after Michigan's crushing loss and the ensuing backlash, and well, the rest is history.

“I’ve got to admit, we’ve become friends,” Izzo said, as the words echoed across Michigan State’s locker room, likely causing a few eyebrows to raise. “It's crazy, but hey, you can't deny a good friendship even if it's with the enemy.”

Izzo’s comments are bound to stir the pot in East Lansing, where “sleeping with the enemy” is more often associated with intense rivalry rather than bonding. But hey, if friendships can bloom between fierce competitors, maybe there's hope for all of us—just as long as we're not on the opposite side of a Michigan-Ohio State football game!

Now, if you’re wondering whether this sudden “enemy bonding” will somehow influence the outcome of Friday’s game, don’t hold your breath. Izzo is still out there looking to crush the Buckeyes in basketball, but it’s safe to say he’s keeping things interesting off the court. A house divided, indeed!

