fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 22 at VAN · 10:00 PM3-3Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 24 vs IU · 12:00 PM4-2Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 24 at UCLA · 3:30 PM2-5Next gameLionsSun, Oct 25 vs GB · 4:25 PM3-2 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons1-0Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 22 at VAN · 10:00 PM3-3

Tom Izzo Rips Michigan State’s Effort After UConn Loss

Tom Izzo Michigan State UConn
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Tom Izzo was not pleased with what he saw from his Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday night, and he made that abundantly clear following a disappointing 78-70 exhibition loss to No. 4 UConn at the Breslin Center.

DSN TVCollege · newest firstAll College video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Despite entering the 2026-27 season ranked No. 6 nationally, Michigan State struggled offensively, failed to match UConn’s physicality, and left its longtime head coach questioning the team’s performance in front of a packed home crowd.

For Izzo, the biggest disappointment wasn’t necessarily the final score. It was how his team responded to the challenge.

Michigan State’s head coach Tom Izzo, left, and UConn’s head coach Dan Hurley shake hands before the exhibition game on Tuesday,
Michigan State’s head coach Tom Izzo, left, and UConn’s head coach Dan Hurley shake hands before the exhibition game on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tom Izzo Calls Out Michigan State’s Physicality

Following the loss, Izzo didn’t hesitate to criticize his team’s effort and toughness against Dan Hurley’s Huskies.

“I was really disappointed with our physicality,” Izzo told reporters following the game. “That’s his forte, that they are physical and they were more physical than us.”

Those words should get the attention of every player in Michigan State’s locker room.

Physicality, rebounding, and defensive intensity have long been trademarks of Izzo’s most successful teams. Being outmuscled, particularly on their home floor, isn’t something the veteran coach is willing to overlook.

The Spartans were already facing significant expectations after opening the season ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll, and Tuesday’s performance provided an early reminder that preseason rankings mean little without execution.

Izzo Says Spartans Let Their Fans Down

Perhaps Izzo’s most pointed criticism came when he discussed the thousands of Michigan State fans who showed up to support the team.

“We just weren’t as aggressive,” Izzo said in his postgame comments. “They did their job; we didn’t do our job.”

Izzo went even further, revealing the message he delivered to his players afterward.

“Because of that, I told our players we let them down. They didn’t let us down; we let them down,” Izzo explained.

That’s a strong statement from a coach who has consistently praised the Breslin Center atmosphere throughout his career.

Michigan State managed just 22 first-half points as UConn seized control. The Spartans eventually battled back and made things interesting in the second half, but their early offensive struggles proved costly.

According to the official game recap, Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 14 points, seven assists, and three steals, while freshman Jasiah Jervis contributed 11 points.

The performance also raised questions about Michigan State’s revamped frontcourt, particularly after Anton Bonke was benched during the exhibition loss.

Michigan State’s Offense Has Work to Do

While Izzo was frustrated with his team’s physicality, he also acknowledged that some of Michigan State’s offensive problems were his responsibility.

The Spartans used numerous combinations throughout the exhibition, which contributed to inconsistent offensive execution.

“But I thought our offense got awfully stagnant,” Izzo admitted.

Michigan State finished just 3-for-20 from three-point range, illustrating one of the biggest concerns heading into the regular season.

Still, Izzo isn’t about to panic over one exhibition game. Facing a UConn team with national championship aspirations provided exactly the kind of early test that can expose weaknesses before the games begin to count.

The Spartans will get another opportunity to improve Sunday, October 25, when they travel to face Marquette in their final exhibition contest.

For Izzo, however, the message has already been delivered: Michigan State must become tougher, more aggressive, and more consistent if it expects to live up to its lofty preseason expectations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy