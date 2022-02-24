in MSU

Tom Izzo says Michigan State does not have great leadership

The Michigan State basketball team is struggling in a big way as they have now dropped five of their past six games in Big Ten play.

On Thursday, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media and he said that Michigan State does have great leadership.

“I don’t know if anyone can handle anything anymore. But I feel like I know when a team is down. … The energy at practice was great.” Says MSU doesn’t have great leadership but has great guys. “And we gotta rally together as a group.”

Here are some of the other things Izzo had to say on Thursday in advance of the Spartans’ matchup against Purdue on Saturday.

