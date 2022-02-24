Tom Izzo says Michigan State does not have great leadership

The Michigan State basketball team is struggling in a big way as they have now dropped five of their past six games in Big Ten play.

On Thursday, Spartans head coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media and he said that Michigan State does have great leadership.

“I don’t know if anyone can handle anything anymore. But I feel like I know when a team is down. … The energy at practice was great.” Says MSU doesn’t have great leadership but has great guys. “And we gotta rally together as a group.”

Here are some of the other things Izzo had to say on Thursday in advance of the Spartans’ matchup against Purdue on Saturday.

Tom Izzo up after practice. "We're gonna come out and play harder and hopefully better." Says he feels MSU is far from giving up right now despite losing three straight and five of the past six games. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 24, 2022

Izzo: "There's no question about it that (Jaden) Ivey has made himself a very talented player." Points to his shooting ability, likens his athletic ability to Dwyane Wade. "I mean, he's so athletic." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 24, 2022

Izzo says defensive rebounding, FTs – "not shooting, getting there – and making 3-pointers are MSU's biggest areas of concern and work right now. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 24, 2022

Izzo: "Sometimes you have to give credit to your opponents." Says MSU is playing better quality teams right now in this stretch. "Some teams are on a high, and we're on a low." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 24, 2022

Izzo said Brown and Christie came in early today to work on shooting together, watch film together. He wants both of them to shoot when they're open. Also looking at the 2 PG look more often. "If a player isn't playing well and he's working his tail off" he gets a longer leash. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 24, 2022

Izzo says he feels Purdue is the best team in the Big Ten in terms of cohesion/playing together as a unit and feels they have "a great shot to make a Final Four." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 24, 2022

Izzo on Keon Coleman playing in 1st half, says he's impressed with how quickly he picks up opposition things on scout team, his competition level, how athletic he is and "he's a really good teammate." Thinks he could use him for defensive purposes if others aren't competing hard. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 24, 2022