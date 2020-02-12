Tom Izzo says he plans to be buried at Michigan State [Video]

On Wednesday evening, prior to the introduction of Mel Tucker as Michigan State‘s next head football coach, Tom Izzo spoke to the media and to Tucker.

Izzo spoke proudly about the time he has spent in East Lansing saying, “I got married here, I had my kids here, I’m gonna get buried here.”

Check it out.

