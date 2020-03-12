Tom Izzo says telling Cassius Winston, other seniors their careers are over was emotional

On Thursday afternoon, news broke that the decision had been made to cancel the 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Since then, plenty have weighed in on the news, including Michigan State‘s head coach Tom Izzo, who released a statement.

- Advertisement -

Izzo said there is obvious disappointment and that it was extremely difficult telling his seniors that their careers are over.

- Advertisement -

Michigan State had an outstanding season which ended with them sharing a Big Ten Title with Wisconsin and Maryland.