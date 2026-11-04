The Michigan State Spartans opened their 2026-27 basketball season with a convincing 96-59 victory over Quinnipiac on Monday night, but head coach Tom Izzo wasn’t about to let the blowout distract him from the bigger picture.

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Even after Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 13 points and 11 assists, Izzo delivered a powerful message to his star point guard: Being good simply isn’t good enough anymore.

And judging by the Hall of Fame coach’s comments, the expectations for Fears have never been higher.

Michigan State’s head coach Tom Izzo calls out to players during the first half against Quinnipiac on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tom Izzo Sends Strong Message to Jeremy Fears Jr.

Following Monday’s victory at the Breslin Center, Izzo explained that the expectations for Fears have changed dramatically. The veteran coach believes his point guard has reached a point in his career where merely playing well is no longer acceptable.

“[H]is standards for me have changed. Okay isn’t good enough. Good isn’t good enough anymore. He’s got to play at an elite level, and when he started to do that in the second half defensively, it changed the whole game. I thought the rest of the guys kind of rose. I always said, when the head dies, the body follows. All in all, I guess I was pleased until I watched the film,” Izzo said during his postgame press conference.

That is quite a statement from a coach who has never been shy about demanding excellence. But perhaps the most interesting part of Izzo’s message was his belief that Fears’ defensive intensity helped elevate everyone around him.

Izzo wasn’t finished, either.

Izzo Makes It Clear: The Expectations Have Changed

When discussing Fears’ development and leadership responsibilities, Izzo explained that his demanding approach comes from the respect his point guard has earned.

“I’m pushing him to a different level now. He’s earned respect, but he’s also got to realize he has to live up to what people are saying about him. He had three turnovers tonight, two of them ridiculous, but he had 11 assists, which is great. We’re going to be more demanding. We did a lot of good things tonight, but we just played two exhibition games where we didn’t do many good things, so we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Izzo said.

That’s classic Tom Izzo.

Even after a 37-point victory and an impressive double-double from his starting point guard, the Michigan State coach was still thinking about three turnovers and the areas that need improvement.

But there’s an important distinction here. Izzo isn’t demanding more from Fears because he lacks confidence in him; he’s demanding more because he believes Fears is capable of becoming one of the best players in college basketball.

Jeremy Fears Jr. Has Earned the Right to Be Held to a Higher Standard

As we previously reported when Fears was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, the expectations surrounding Michigan State’s veteran point guard were already enormous before the season began.

Fears led the nation with 9.4 assists per game last season while averaging 15.2 points. His decision to return to East Lansing gave the Spartans an experienced leader capable of controlling games on both ends of the floor.

And that’s exactly what Izzo wants to see on a consistent basis.

The Michigan State coach understands that Fears’ ability to distribute the basketball is elite, but he also wants his point guard to set the tone defensively, limit careless mistakes, and make those around him better.

After all, when your head coach believes you’re capable of playing at an All-American level, the expectations naturally become much higher.

Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr. looks for a foul against Quinnipiac during the first half on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan State Shows Its Potential in Season Opener

The Spartans certainly gave their fans plenty of reasons for optimism during Monday’s victory.

According to the box score and the Reuters recap, Michigan State shot 58.1% from the field, held Quinnipiac to 35.7% shooting, and placed six players in double figures.

Fears led the offensive attack with his 13-point, 11-assist performance, while Coen Carr added 12 points and eight rebounds. Anton Bonke, Jordan Scott, Kur Teng, and Kaleb Glenn each contributed 11 points.

As we previously covered when Fears announced his decision to return to Michigan State, the Spartans entered this season with the kind of experienced leadership that could make them a serious contender.

But for Izzo, beating Quinnipiac by 37 points isn’t the ultimate goal. He wants a team capable of competing with the best programs in the country when the stakes are much higher.

The Bottom Line

Tom Izzo knows exactly what he has in Jeremy Fears Jr., and that’s why his expectations have reached another level.

Fears has already established himself as one of the nation’s premier point guards, but Izzo believes there’s still another gear he must reach if Michigan State hopes to accomplish something special this season.

The message couldn’t be clearer: Being good is no longer enough for Jeremy Fears Jr. Tom Izzo expects greatness, and he’s going to push his star point guard until he gets it.