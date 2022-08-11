Tom Izzo signs new rollover contract with Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo is one of the most legendary coaches not only in the mitten state’s rich sports history, but in the sports world as a whole. And he’s sticking around East Lansing with a brand new contract extension.

He’s now one of the highest paid coaches in college basketball, agreeing to a five-year rolling contract that pays him approximately $6.2 million per season. Only Kansas’ Bill Self and Kentucky’s John Calipari are paid more annually.

Spartan for Life. Coach Tom Izzo signs a new contract with Michigan State Basketball. pic.twitter.com/nQ8wfFX51d — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) August 11, 2022

Tom Izzo has himself a brand new extension

“We greatly appreciate Coach Izzo’s commitment to our outstanding university and his competitive drive to keep Spartan Basketball as a national powerhouse,” explained MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “He is a committed Spartan, full of pride for all that we do – for all our athletics programs and student athletes, but also for our academic programs and every single student on our campus. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are all grateful for his continued leadership at MSU.”

Embed from Getty Images

“Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for Life, and today’s announcement further demonstrates and renews this commitment,” said Haller. “We have worked collaboratively to come up with a contract which benefits the University, Coach Izzo and his family.

“Not only is Tom Izzo a Hall of Fame basketball coach, he’s a terrific ambassador for Michigan State University and Spartan Athletics. He means a great deal to our university, our department, our community and Spartans around the world. Although his legacy is cemented with a championship-filled resume, it’s very clear that Coach Izzo’s hungry to accomplish even more and bring great pride to Spartans everywhere. Michigan State is beyond lucky to have Tom Izzo as our head basketball coach!”

“Michigan State has been a home to me and my family for 40 years and I’m ecstatic to sign this contract,” Izzo said in a statement after the news was made official. “It means a great deal to me that the Board of Trustees, President Stanley, Alan Haller and the University continue to have the confidence in our program as we strive to be not only the best men’s basketball team in the country, but to play a role in helping every program in the department achieve success.”

Izzo is entering his 28th season with the Spartans, whom he has coached to 24 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

