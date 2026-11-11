Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has seen just about everything during his legendary career in East Lansing. But even the Hall of Famer admitted he didn’t see Tuesday night’s performance against No. 2 Duke coming.

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The No. 5 Spartans delivered a statement victory at the Champions Classic in Chicago, knocking off the Blue Devils 79-73 in a game Michigan State never trailed. Following the win, Izzo made a surprising admission about just how impressed he was with his team’s performance.

Speaking with The Field of 68 after the game, Izzo acknowledged that even he was caught off guard.

“I am a little surprised,” Izzo admitted. “I think that’s a really, really good (Duke) team. I feel bad saying that… but it was our night. We made some plays, they didn’t make some plays. I’m not betting against them.”

That’s quite a statement from a coach who has spent more than three decades preparing teams for moments exactly like this one.

Nov 5, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo argues during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tom Izzo Didn’t Expect Michigan State to Be This Good

What makes Izzo’s admission particularly interesting is that he wasn’t necessarily unhappy with his team’s talent entering the matchup. Instead, he wasn’t convinced the Spartans were playing anywhere near their potential.

“We needed to get something going,” Izzo explained. “We haven’t been playing well. We did not play well against UConn, we did not play well against Marquette. We challenged our guys… they responded.”

Those comments referred to Michigan State’s exhibition performances, which clearly left Izzo wanting more. Against Duke, however, the Spartans looked like a completely different team.

Michigan State jumped out to a 34-25 halftime lead and extended its advantage to as many as 14 points. The Spartans’ defense held Duke to just 33.3% shooting from the field, while Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 18 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds.

The victory was particularly satisfying considering Izzo had previously explained how difficult Duke’s depth would be to defend. Instead, Michigan State controlled the game from the opening minutes.

Michigan State Sends an Early Message to the Nation

While Fears deservedly received plenty of attention for his performance, the Spartans got significant contributions throughout the lineup. Cam Ward added 14 points off the bench, while Jordan Scott grabbed nine rebounds and blocked six shots.

Those contributions helped Michigan State earn a measure of revenge against Duke, which defeated the Spartans last season. The defensive effort was particularly impressive against a Blue Devils team loaded with talent.

As the Associated Press reported following the game, Michigan State held Duke to just 25 first-half points and forced 13 turnovers. The Spartans also recorded eight blocked shots and seven steals.

What Tom Izzo Wants Next From Michigan State

Of course, Izzo knows one November victory doesn’t guarantee anything when March rolls around. Michigan State still has plenty to improve, and the Hall of Fame coach will undoubtedly remind his players of that before Friday’s matchup against Northern Iowa.

But here’s what makes Tuesday’s victory so intriguing: Michigan State might already be better than its own head coach expected.

And if Tom Izzo is surprised by how good his Spartans look this early in the season, that’s probably a pretty good sign for Michigan State fans.