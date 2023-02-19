Tom Izzo thanks University of Michigan following emotional loss

On Saturday night, Michigan and Michigan State played a significant basketball game that had huge implications for both teams. However, the biggest story was not the game. Instead, Wolverines and Spartans fans came together in a show of unity just five days after a shooting on Michigan State's campus killed three students, critically injured five others, and devastated the East Lansing community.

Prior to tip-off, during a moment of silence for the Michigan State victims, the arena was lit up green and remained that way as the Michigan Band played “Shadows,” the Michigan State alma mater. Michigan players wore green Michigan State heart stickers on their maize t-shirts during warm-ups, paying tribute to the Spartans. The Spartans received a loud standing ovation from the crowd during the pregame introductions of Michigan State's players. Fans from both sides of the arena came together, with one side yelling “Go Green” and the other side yelling “Go White”, which nobody would have ever imagined happening in Ann Arbor.

Key points:

Wolverines and Spartans fans unite in a show of support and unity following a tragic shooting on Michigan State's campus.

The Michigan Band plays “Shadows,” the Michigan State alma mater, during a moment of silence for the victims.

Michigan players wear green Michigan State heart stickers on their maize t-shirts during warm-ups to pay tribute to the Spartans.

The Spartans received a standing ovation from the crowd during pregame introductions.

Fans from both sides of the arena come together with one side yelling “Go Green” and the other side yelling “Go White” in a show of support.

Tom Izzo thanks University of Michigan

Tom Izzo thanks University of Michigan

- Advertisement -

Following the conclusion of what was a very emotional game, Izzo spoke to the media and he made sure to thank the University of Michigan for their support.

“As you can imagine, there's a million emotions,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said after the game, multiple times pausing to gather his emotions. “I would like to thank the University of Michigan for the things they did on behalf of our university, our students, three deceased students, and the ones that are in the hospital.

“I thought it was a very classy move on their part.”

Bottom Line: Two Rivals Unite in the Face of Tragedy

The tragic shooting on Michigan State's campus brought together two fierce rivals, Michigan and Michigan State, in an emotional show of support and unity. The power of sports was evident as fans from both sides came together to support the victims and their families. The unity and solidarity demonstrated between the two schools showed that sports can bring people together, even in the face of tragedy. Tom Izzo's graciousness and sportsmanship in thanking the University of Michigan following the emotional loss was a testament to who he is as a person.