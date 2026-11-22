Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo wasn’t holding back following the Spartans’ 91-70 victory over Detroit Mercy on Saturday afternoon. But his frustration had nothing to do with his team’s performance.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

Instead, Izzo took aim at the NCAA over its punishment of Detroit Mercy and head coach Mark Montgomery, a former Michigan State player and longtime Izzo assistant.

“The APR is a joke,” Izzo said during his postgame press conference. “You can’t have an APR when kids are allowed to leave whenever they want.”

Izzo’s frustration stems from penalties handed down to Detroit Mercy after the program failed to meet the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate (APR) requirements. Those penalties include a postseason ban for the 2026-27 season and restrictions on practice time.

Michigan State’s men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo yells during a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and Michigan State at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Nov. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Izzo Defends His Former Assistant

Izzo believes Montgomery is being punished for academic problems that developed before he took over the program. He was particularly upset that the sanctions went beyond postseason eligibility and affected how often the Titans could practice.

According to Detroit Mercy’s official announcement, the program failed to reach the required APR benchmark of 930. The university acknowledged its academic shortcomings while also questioning whether the current system adequately accounts for today’s transfer-heavy college basketball environment.

Tom Izzo Has Taken On the NCAA Before

Izzo’s criticism comes as he has repeatedly questioned the impact of the transfer portal and the NCAA’s approach to regulating college athletics. He has also challenged recent NCAA eligibility decisions.

For Izzo, however, Saturday’s criticism was personal. Montgomery played for Michigan State from 1988-92 and later spent years on Izzo’s coaching staff.

The Spartans improved to 5-1 with Saturday’s victory, but Izzo made sure the conversation didn’t end with the final score. His former assistant’s situation clearly struck a nerve, and the NCAA was squarely in his sights.