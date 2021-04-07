Tom Izzo welcomes transfer G Tyson Walker to Michigan State

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan State Spartans got big news last week, as coveted transfer guard Tyson Walker committed to East Lansing.

Head coach Tom Izzo has officially welcomed him to the Spartans family:

Walker, the reigning CAA Defensive Player of the Year, chose the Spartans over Kansas, Maryland, Miami and Vanderbilt. While with Northeastern last year, he averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 assists per game.