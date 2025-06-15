Detroit Lions Veteran WR May Not Make it to Training Camp

The Detroit Lions’ wide receiver room is getting crowded — and Tom Kennedy, a fan-favorite grinder, may finally be out of time. Despite sticking around on and off for six seasons, 2025 could be the year Detroit doesn’t wait until final cuts to move on.

TL;DR

The Lions added rookies Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett in the 2025 NFL Draft.

in the 2025 NFL Draft. Only six WR spots are expected on the 53-man roster.

are expected on the 53-man roster. Tom Kennedy , age 28, has been cut and re-signed many times since 2019.

, age 28, has been cut and re-signed many times since 2019. With new rookies and UDFAs flashing upside, Kennedy may not even make it to training camp.

The Writing on the Wall

Let’s be honest — Tom Kennedy’s story is incredible, but it’s been a long shot from the start.

Signed in 2019, Kennedy has fought tooth and nail just to stay on the roster bubble. He’s played in 24 NFL games (all with the Lions), catching 14 passes for 195 yards. He’s been a reliable emergency option, a practice squad mainstay, and even helped on special teams when called upon.

But production doesn’t lie — he hasn’t caught a touchdown in his career, and his 2024 season consisted of just one catch for zero yards across four games. And now, the Lions have more mouths to feed at receiver.

New Additions, New Pressure

Detroit’s 2025 NFL Draft haul included:

Isaac TeSlaa (Round 3) – A physical, high-IQ receiver who is expected to contribute immediately.

– A physical, high-IQ receiver who is expected to contribute immediately. Dominic Lovett (Round 7) – A slot weapon with SEC pedigree who could carve out a return or gadget role.

Add to that a couple of intriguing undrafted free agents:

Jackson Meeks

Jakobie Keeney-James

Both have reportedly turned heads early in rookie camp, and more importantly — they offer upside, something Kennedy just can’t promise anymore at age 28.

Practice Squad Familiarity Has Limits

Kennedy’s value has always been tied to his knowledge of the playbook, rapport with Jared Goff, and willingness to do whatever the team asks. But familiarity only buys so much time in a league constantly looking for younger, cheaper, faster options.

If Detroit only carries six receivers, they’ll likely include:

Amon-Ra St. Brown Jameson Williams Tim Patrick Kalif Raymond Isaac TeSlaa One of Lovett, Ronnie Bell, or a standout rookie

That leaves Kennedy not just on the bubble — but probably outside of it altogether.

The Big Picture

The NFL is a tough business. For players like Tom Kennedy, it’s even tougher — constantly proving yourself every year just for a practice squad spot. But at some point, even loyal franchises like Detroit have to move forward.

With a WR group getting younger and deeper, and Kennedy’s ceiling already reached, this offseason might mark the end of his Lions journey before training camp even begins.

The Bottom Line

Tom Kennedy has been the definition of persistence in Detroit — a hard-nosed, unflashy receiver who’s done everything the team asked. But with a wave of new talent and limited roster spots, his run might be over before the pads even come on.