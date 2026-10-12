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Detroit Lions Get Brutal Tom Kennedy Injury Update

Tom Kennedy injury
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The Detroit Lions dominated the Arizona Cardinals 45-21 on Sunday, but the victory came with a potentially concerning injury to wide receiver and punt returner Tom Kennedy.

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Kennedy suffered a right knee injury during the second quarter and was carted to the locker room. Following the game, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reported that Kennedy was spotted on crutches while wearing a long leg brace, raising questions about the severity of the injury.

UPDATE: Following the game, Dan Campbell told reporters that Kennedy will be out for a while.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills
Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tom Kennedy Injury Raises Concern

Kennedy was injured while returning a punt early in the second quarter. Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reported that Kennedy’s knee was twisted at the end of an 11-yard return. According to Pride of Detroit’s injury report, Kennedy initially walked to the sideline before receiving treatment in the medical tent and eventually being carted to the locker room.

The Lions initially listed Kennedy as questionable to return before officially downgrading him to out with a knee injury. As NBC Sports confirmed, Kennedy was one of two Detroit players ruled out during the game, joining linebacker Devin White.

Medical Analysis Suggests Multiple Possible Injuries

Dr. Jimmy Liao, who provides independent injury analysis involving Lions players, reviewed video of Kennedy’s injury and expressed concern about potential damage to both the knee and ankle.

Although Detroit officially designated Kennedy’s injury as a knee issue, Liao identified a possible MCL injury and high ankle sprain. He also expressed hope that Kennedy had avoided a fibula fracture.

Those possibilities are based on video analysis rather than an official diagnosis. The Lions have not confirmed ligament damage, an ankle injury or a fracture, and Kennedy’s appearance on crutches does not establish how long he might be sidelined.

Lions Face Special Teams Questions

Kennedy has earned an important role in Detroit’s return game after battling for a roster spot during the offseason. His value on special teams was particularly significant given the competition described in Detroit Sports Nation’s coverage of Kennedy’s roster battle.

Following Kennedy’s departure Sunday, Amon-Ra St. Brown took over punt return duties. Detroit could face another special teams decision if Kennedy is unable to return following the bye week, especially after the team made several difficult roster choices involving receivers and return specialists when assembling its initial 53-man roster.

For now, Kennedy’s status remains uncertain as the Lions enter their bye week with a 3-2 record. Detroit will need additional medical evaluations before determining the extent of his injury and whether he could miss significant time.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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