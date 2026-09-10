Detroit Lions Officially Reveal Tom Kennedy’s Role to Start 2026 Season

Tom Kennedy’s Week 1 role is no longer a mystery.

Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp confirmed Thursday that Kennedy will return punts Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, according to Brad Galli. Fipp’s reaction was simple: “I’m excited for him.”

Tom Kennedy is returning punts for the Lions on Sunday.



“I’m excited for him,” Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/qJQnyQbHgb — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 10, 2026

The confirmation comes one day after Dan Campbell essentially gave away the plan during his appearance on 97.1 The Ticket. Campbell said Kennedy was probably going to be the punt returner against the Saints, a development that surfaced Wednesday as Detroit sorted out its post-Greg Dortch return plan.

Now Fipp has removed the “probably.”

Kennedy gets another opportunity in a role he proved capable of handling late last season, and Detroit gets a familiar option without asking one of its offensive stars to absorb additional special-teams work.

Kennedy Already Showed He Can Handle the Job

Detroit spent training camp treating Kennedy as a legitimate return candidate. In August, Fipp narrowed the punt-return competition primarily to Kennedy and Dortch, a development that made Kennedy’s special-teams value an important part of the final roster conversation.

Kennedy backed that trust with production in 2025. According to Detroit’s official statistics, he averaged 16.7 yards on three punt returns and 27.9 yards on 16 kickoff returns. His punt-return sample was small, but it was productive enough for Detroit to know the job is not foreign to him.

This also explains why Kennedy remained such an obvious name after Dortch was released. Detroit’s roster decisions left a return-game vacancy, and Kennedy offers something increasingly valuable at the bottom of an NFL roster: he can provide receiver depth while filling a defined special-teams role.

Detroit Still Has a Kennedy Roster Decision

There is still one administrative step to settle.

Kennedy remains listed on Detroit’s practice squad, according to the Lions’ current roster. That means Detroit must either elevate him for Sunday or sign him to the active roster before he can play.

That question has been sitting there for days. When Detroit entered September with open roster spots, Kennedy was already identified as one of the most logical internal candidates for a promotion because of his ability to contribute in two phases.

Whether that promotion comes now or Detroit uses a standard elevation does not change Sunday’s assignment.

Campbell hinted at it Wednesday. Fipp confirmed it Thursday.

Tom Kennedy will be returning punts when the Lions open the season at Ford Field.