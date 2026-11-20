The Detroit Lions could find themselves dealing with another round of coaching staff turnover following the 2026 NFL season. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, three members of Dan Campbell’s coaching staff are among the rising candidates who could generate interest during the 2027 NFL head coaching hiring cycle.

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In his Nov. 19 article for The Sweep, titled The 21 Young Coaches Who Could Define the 2027 Hiring Cycle, Pelissero highlighted offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, and passing game coordinator Mike Kafka. All three have different coaching backgrounds, but each has built a résumé that could attract attention from NFL teams searching for their next head coach.

Detroit Lions pass game coordinator Mike Kafka, left, talks to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing during mini camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mike Kafka Brings Extensive Head Coaching Interview Experience

Of the three Lions assistants, Mike Kafka, 39, has the most extensive history as an NFL head coaching candidate. Pelissero noted that Kafka has interviewed for nine head coaching vacancies over the past four hiring cycles, making him a familiar name around the league.

Kafka developed his reputation working with quarterbacks under Andy Reid in Kansas City, including Patrick Mahomes. He later became offensive coordinator of the New York Giants, where the team’s surprising success in 2022 helped elevate his profile.

After serving as the Giants’ interim head coach in 2025, Kafka joined the Lions’ coaching staff as passing game coordinator. Pelissero suggested that his time in Detroit provides an opportunity to study a different offensive system while gaining valuable experience under Campbell.

Drew Petzing Has Detroit’s Offense Rolling

Drew Petzing, 39, has quickly helped restore Detroit’s offensive identity after the unit struggled last season following Ben Johnson’s departure for Chicago. According to Pelissero, the Lions currently rank fifth in offensive EPA and sixth in scoring under their new offensive coordinator.

Petzing previously spent three seasons coordinating Arizona’s offense, where injuries and inconsistent quarterback availability made his job particularly challenging. Detroit has provided him with a more talented offensive roster, and he has successfully maintained much of the Lions’ established offensive system while introducing his own adjustments.

Pelissero also pointed to Petzing’s adaptability, noting that he has worked in eight different offensive systems over 14 years. That experience, combined with his work under Campbell, could make him an appealing candidate for teams looking for an offensive-minded head coach.

Petzing is no stranger to the hiring process, either, as the Chicago Bears interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy in 2025. His success in Detroit could put him back on the radar, particularly if the Lions continue producing at an elite offensive level.

Earlier this season, Petzing explained the offensive identity he wanted to establish in Detroit. So far, the results suggest that his approach is working.

Kelvin Sheppard Making Strong Impression Despite Injuries

Kelvin Sheppard, 38, might have the most interesting case of the three, considering what Detroit’s defense has overcome this season. Despite significant injuries, including the losses of Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions have shown considerable improvement following their Week 6 bye.

According to Pelissero, Detroit’s defense has allowed just 12.8 points per game since the bye, a remarkable turnaround considering the personnel challenges Sheppard has faced. The Lions have given up 17, 15, nine and 10 points in the four games since, according to their schedule page at ESPN. Pelissero also highlighted Sheppard’s creativity, including his willingness to rotate six different cornerback combinations during games.

Sheppard, who played eight NFL seasons as a linebacker, became Detroit’s defensive coordinator after Aaron Glenn departed to become head coach of the New York Jets in 2025. His energy, leadership style, and understanding of the game have helped establish him as one of the league’s intriguing young defensive coaches.

His head coaching candidacy is already more than theoretical, as the Miami Dolphins confirmed they interviewed Sheppard for their vacancy on Jan. 19, 2026. If Detroit’s defense continues playing at its current level, additional opportunities could follow.

Dan Campbell Could Face Another Coaching Staff Challenge

For Campbell, having three assistants mentioned among the NFL’s rising head coaching candidates is both a compliment and a potential concern. It speaks to the respect Detroit’s coaching staff has earned, but it also raises the possibility of another challenging offseason.

The Lions have already experienced what happens when successful assistants receive opportunities elsewhere, most notably with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Losing another key coach would create additional adjustments for an organization trying to maintain its status among the NFL’s top contenders.

Nothing in Pelissero’s report indicates that Kafka, Petzing, or Sheppard is preparing to leave Detroit, and no new head coaching interviews have been announced for the trio. However, with the 2027 coaching carousel approaching, all three have credentials worth watching.

For now, Lions fans can appreciate the coaching talent Campbell has assembled. Keeping that talent together beyond this season could prove to be another story entirely.