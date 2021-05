Sharing is caring!

You knew it was going to happen after Tom Wilson’s dirty play in his last game against the New York Rangers and it did not take long as he got into a fight with Brendan Smith just seconds into his first shift on Wednesday night.

Check it out.

Tom Wilson did not start this game, but got his own fight within seconds of his first shift… 🎥: @timandfriendspic.twitter.com/G8QHzMAqaY — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 5, 2021