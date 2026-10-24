Tommy Carr Makes Bold Claim About Michigan Following Heartbreaking Loss

The Michigan Wolverines have one of the best defenses in college football, but their offense continues to hold them back. Following Saturday’s frustrating 13-6 overtime loss to No. 6 Indiana, freshman quarterback Tommy Carr made a bold admission about just how good Michigan could be with even slightly better offensive production.

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Carr, making his first collegiate start after replacing Bryce Underwood, didn’t attempt to make excuses for Michigan’s offensive struggles. Instead, he suggested the Wolverines could have a perfect record if their offense were simply doing a better job.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr (14) is congratulated by teammates after 21-18 win over Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tommy Carr Says Michigan Could Be Undefeated

Speaking to reporters following Saturday’s loss, Carr was asked how much better Michigan could be if its offense provided more support for an outstanding defense. His response was refreshingly direct.

“Yeah, that’s exactly it. If we were a little bit better, we would be undefeated right now, honestly,” Carr said.

The comments, shared by Michigan reporter Clayton Sayfie, reflect the frustration surrounding an offense that has struggled throughout the season. Michigan dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play despite another tremendous defensive performance.

The Wolverines held Indiana to just 212 total yards, limited quarterback Josh Hoover to 81 passing yards, and prevented the Hoosiers from scoring a touchdown during regulation. Unfortunately, Michigan’s offense couldn’t take advantage.

Michigan’s Elite Defense Deserved Better

Carr completed 20 of 32 passes for 167 yards but also committed two turnovers. Michigan managed just 57 rushing yards on 42 attempts and finished with 224 total yards.

The Wolverines failed to score a touchdown, settling for two field goals from Trey Butkowski, who finished 2 of 4 on the afternoon. They also squandered a golden opportunity when a third-and-goal play from Indiana’s 1-yard line ended in a 13-yard sack, pushing Butkowski back to a 32-yard attempt that sailed wide.

As we previously reported following Kyle Whittingham’s postgame comments, Michigan’s head coach acknowledged that the disastrous play call was a mistake. It was another example of offensive decisions costing a team whose defense had done more than enough to win.

Michigan’s Problems Go Beyond Tommy Carr

The quarterback change from Underwood to Carr was supposed to spark an offense struggling to find consistency. As we previously reported when Michigan made the switch, the coaching staff hoped the freshman could provide a different dimension.

However, Saturday demonstrated that Michigan’s problems extend well beyond the quarterback position. Offensive coordinator Jason Beck must find solutions for an ineffective running game, inconsistent protection, and repeated failures in scoring situations.

The Wolverines’ offensive struggles against Indiana reinforced just how much work remains. Michigan’s defense continues to deliver championship-caliber performances, but the offense has repeatedly failed to hold up its end of the bargain.

Tommy Carr Does Not Need a Great Michigan Offense

Carr’s undefeated claim is hypothetical, but his frustration is understandable. With the way defensive coordinator Jay Hill’s unit has performed, even an average offense could make Michigan a dangerous opponent.

The Wolverines don’t need to score 40 points every Saturday to win football games. They simply need an offense that stops wasting the opportunities their defense continues to create.