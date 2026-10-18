The Michigan Wolverines made a stunning quarterback change during Saturday’s matchup against Penn State, but freshman Tommy Carr says he had been preparing for that exact moment since the beginning of the season. And when Michigan’s coaching staff finally told him he would be replacing Bryce Underwood, Carr was ready to answer the call.

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Michigan entered halftime trailing Penn State 3-0 after another frustrating offensive performance from Underwood, who completed just 5 of 11 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions. The Wolverines needed something to change, and the coaching staff decided the time had come to give Carr his opportunity.

What happened next helped transform Michigan’s afternoon, as the Wolverines scored 21 second-half points and escaped with a 21-18 victory. But Carr’s comments afterward revealed something just as important as the final score: He had been preparing to become Michigan’s quarterback long before Saturday’s game.

Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr runs the ball to the 1-yard line against Penn State safety Marcus Neal Jr. during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tommy Carr Reveals the Halftime Conversation That Changed Everything

Speaking after the victory, Carr described the moment Michigan’s coaching staff informed him that he would take over the offense. Rather than being overwhelmed by the sudden responsibility, the freshman leaned on the preparation he had put in throughout the season.

“At halftime, they told me that it was my time, and I was prepared for this since Week 1,” Carr said following Michigan’s victory. “So I prepared every day like I was a starter and got the call. There was a little bit of nerves, but I knew I was prepared and ready for this moment.”

Those comments help explain why Carr appeared comfortable stepping into such a difficult situation. While Underwood had been Michigan’s starter, Carr had spent the previous several weeks treating every practice as an opportunity to prepare for his own chance.

As we reported when Michigan made the quarterback switch, Carr entered with the Wolverines desperately searching for an offensive spark. His first meaningful opportunity came in front of more than 110,000 fans, with Michigan’s season threatening to slip further away.

Carr also explained what it felt like to take the field to a loud reception from the Michigan Stadium crowd.

“It was awesome,” Carr said. “I mean, just to look at the crowd cheering, walk into that in the middle of the field, and be out there with my linemen and everything, it was a great experience. And to get that first snap, complete the first pass, got me feeling good, and ready to continue with that momentum.”

Carr Explains What Really Changed Michigan’s Offense

Although Carr helped lead Michigan’s comeback, the freshman wasn’t interested in taking all the credit. Instead, he pointed to the Wolverines’ improved rushing attack and their defense’s ability to create opportunities.

“Maybe, I mean, we definitely ran the ball a lot better,” Carr said. “Hit some explosive runs in the game. I’ve had a few passes, but mainly it was all in the run game. And then defense came in with three turnovers, scored off of those three turnovers. So that’s what we gotta do is just be efficient in the run game, and defense get takeaways, and we gotta score when we get those opportunities.”

The Numbers Behind Michigan’s Second-Half Surge

The statistics support Carr’s assessment, particularly when examining Michigan’s remarkable second-half turnaround. According to the Wolverines’ official postgame notes, Michigan rushed for 174 yards after halftime after gaining just 37 yards on the ground in the first half.

Carr finished 5-of-7 passing for 47 yards while adding 36 rushing yards and a touchdown. His 12-yard touchdown run with 2:58 left in the fourth quarter proved critical, helping Michigan create enough separation to survive Penn State’s late comeback attempt.

But the biggest difference wasn’t simply Carr’s individual production. Michigan protected the football, established a more effective running game, and capitalized on three defensive takeaways, two interceptions and a fourth-quarter fumble recovery, to score all 21 of its points.

Has Tommy Carr Earned the Starting Job Against Indiana?

Carr’s performance has created a legitimate quarterback competition heading into Michigan’s matchup against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Michigan Stadium. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has acknowledged that the coaching staff will evaluate its options before deciding whether Carr or Underwood will start.

As we previously reported following Whittingham’s postgame comments, the Wolverines expect to have their plan settled by Monday but might not announce it publicly before the Indiana game. “We will have a great idea when we all know exactly what the plan is on Monday,” Whittingham said. “How much of that we’ll let out of the bag, we’ll see.”

For Carr, the situation represents an opportunity to build on an encouraging performance rather than proof that he has permanently won the job. Michigan’s coaching staff still needs to determine whether his skill set gives the Wolverines their best chance to succeed against stronger competition.

Still, Carr’s comments reveal a young quarterback who understood the importance of preparing long before his opportunity arrived. And when Michigan finally told him it was his time, he helped deliver the Wolverines’ most important victory of the season.

Tommy Carr didn’t know when his opportunity would come, but he made sure he was ready when it did. Now, Michigan must decide whether that preparation and Saturday’s performance have earned him the opportunity to lead the Wolverines from the opening snap against Indiana.