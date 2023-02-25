Tommy Fury shoves Jake Paul just hours before fight [Video]

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have finally weighed in before their 185-pound catchweight fight after nearly a year of trash-talking and one cancellation. Paul weighed in at 183.6, while Fury weighed in at 184.5. The fighters hurled profanities at each other before Fury shoved Paul, adding fuel to the already intense rivalry. The match will take place on Sunday in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and will stream on ESPN+ pay-per-view beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Tommy Fury shoved Jake Paul during a heated final staredown after both men made weight for Sunday's grudge match. 😯



Full story: https://t.co/guIyNILrJw pic.twitter.com/RKnRLQZTZE — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 25, 2023

The Big Picture: The tension between Paul and Fury elevates excitement

The altercation between Paul and Fury during the weigh-in before their upcoming fight has only added to the anticipation and excitement for their match. The two fighters have been trading verbal blows for months, and the physical altercation has brought their rivalry to a new level. Fans are eagerly awaiting Sunday's match, which is expected to be a highlight of the boxing calendar.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury By the Numbers

Jake Paul's professional record: 6-0

Tommy Fury's professional record: 8-0

The Bottom Line – Rivalry reaches new heights

The altercation between Paul and Fury at their weigh-in only adds to the already high anticipation for their upcoming fight. The two fighters have been trading insults for months, and the physical altercation has taken their rivalry to a new level. Fans are eagerly awaiting Sunday's match, and with the current state of the sport, it could end up being a highlight of the boxing calendar.