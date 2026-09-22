Tigers Double-A Manager Named Eastern League’s Best

Tony Cappuccilli was named the Eastern League Manager of the Year on Monday, capping his first season in charge of the Erie SeaWolves, the Detroit Tigers affiliate at Double-A.

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Tony Cappuccilli Wins Eastern League Manager of the Year

The SeaWolves announced the award on their X account. It is the latest step in a fast climb through the Tigers system for Cappuccilli, who managed the High-A West Michigan Whitecaps in 2024 and 2025 before Detroit promoted him to Erie for this season.

His 2025 Whitecaps team went 92-39 in the regular season, then went 4-0 in the postseason to win the Midwest League title. Baseball America named that club its 2025 Minor League Team of the Year.

Cappuccilli did not slow down at the next level. Erie went 79-58 in the Eastern League and finished first in the Southwest Division, the franchise’s fifth straight division title and its fifth straight trip to the Eastern League Finals.

After the announcement, Cappuccilli wrote on X, “Thanks to our incredible staff I get to work with every day and all the amazing players who have been with us this year! I appreciate you all more than you know.”

SeaWolves Face Elimination Tuesday Night

Erie reached the playoffs by winning the second-half title in the Southwest Division at 41-22, then swept the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the first round, 18-6 and 5-3.

The championship series has been tougher. Reading took Game 1 at UPMC Park on Sunday, 1-0, on a ninth-inning sacrifice fly, and the SeaWolves now trail the Fightin Phils 1-0 in the best-of-three. Game 2 is Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, with Game 3 on Wednesday if Erie forces it. Cappuccilli is chasing his second straight minor league title in the Tigers organization.