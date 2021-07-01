Top 10 Barry Sanders touchdowns as a Detroit Lion [Video]

Sharing is caring!

In just 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions, the great Barry Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and scored 109 touchdowns. Unfortunately for the Lions and their fans, Sanders decided to retire from football while he was still in the prime of his career.

While with the Lions, Barry wowed his teammates, his opponents, and his fans with some of the most amazing plays in NFL history.

Here are the top 10 touchdowns of Sanders’ career, according to the NFL.

There will never be another Barry Sanders and we are lucky to have called him our own for 10 years. Thanks for the memories!

*Thanks to the NFL being NO FUN when it comes to sharing videos, you will have to click on the link below to watch the video but it is certainly worth your time!

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="YouTube video player" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GykaB6Fip8U" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>