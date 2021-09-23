Top 10 Bob Probert fights of all-time [Video]

When the discussion comes up about the best hockey fighters of all-time, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert is right at the top of the list.

It seemed like every time Probert took the ice that he was looking to use his fists to his advantage and that is often what happened.

Throughout his career, Probert had a plethora of fights, and one fan put together what he believes are the best of Probert’s 16-year career.

Hockey fans, we give to you the Top 10 Bob Probert fights of all-time!

For whatever reason, the video embedded below stopped working so here is a link to the video.

TOP TEN NHL HOCKEY FIGHTS OF BOB PROBERT

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Top Ten NHL Hockey Fights of Bob Probert" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CpeJ3UFXp4Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>