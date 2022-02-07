Top 10 Detroit Lions Super Bowl Memes [Gallery]

If you are a Lions fan, you hope and pray that they will someday make us proud by winning a Super Bowl Championship. But, until then, we have to keep waiting patiently as our team continues to be made fun of by the rest of the league.

That being said, after all of these years of losing, Lions fans have developed quite a sense of humor regarding their own team.

Let’s take a look at some of the best memes on the internet that poke fun at our Detroit Lions.