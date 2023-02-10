Inside the Article: Top 10 Detroit Lions-themed Super Bowl Foods

Super Bowl weekend is upon us and though our Detroit Lions will not be playing in the big game, you can bet the vast majority of their fans will be tuning in for Sunday's game. In fact, many of you reading this will either be hosting a Super Bowl party or attending a party. Of course, we all know that the best Super Bowl parties have nothing to do with the game, and everything to do with the foods that are being served. We thought we would put together a Lions-themed list of the Top 10 Super Bowl foods to serve at a Super Bowl Party

Here is a list of the Top 10 Detroit Lions-themed foods to serve at a Super Bowl party, along with a brief description of each dish:

Lions' Den Wings: Crispy fried chicken wings smothered in a spicy sauce, reminiscent of the fierce roar of the Lions. Served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. Motor City Nachos: A tribute to the city of Detroit, these nachos feature tortilla chips with melted cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and a variety of toppings such as sour cream, guacamole, and salsa. Honolulu Blue Sliders: Named after the team's iconic color, these mini burgers are topped with cheese, pickles, and a sweet and tangy Honolulu blue sauce. Silver Rush Pigs in a Blanket: Mini hot dogs wrapped in flaky pastry dough and baked to perfection, representing the team's silver helmets. Serve with mustard or ketchup for dipping. Gridiron Seven-Layer Dip: A nod to the team's love for the game, this classic party dip combines refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, salsa, diced tomatoes, and black olives. Ford Field Chili: A hearty and comforting stew made with ground beef, beans, and a blend of spices, named after the team's home stadium. Perfect for dipping tortilla chips or spooning over hot dogs. Roaring Loaded Fries: Crispy french fries topped with melted cheese, bacon bits, and a spicy sauce, symbolizing the Lions' powerful roar. Touchdown Stuffed Jalapenos: Fresh jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon, celebrating the team's touchdowns. Baked to crispy perfection. Queso Blitz: A warm and gooey cheese dip made with melted Mexican cheese and seasoned with chili powder, garlic, and cumin, representing the Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions' pass rush. Lion's Share Deviled Eggs: A classic party food made by filling boiled egg whites with a creamy yolk mixture, representing the Lions' determination to claim their share of victories. Top with paprika or bacon bits for extra flavor.