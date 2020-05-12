Top 10 Detroit sports stadium anthems

[tps_header]

Detroit, Michigan is a town of many things. It is a sports town (more like a Sports Nation hehe). It is a manufacturing town. It is a big town. A town with historical value only rivaled by the likes of New York and Chicago. A town that’s seen its share of ashes in the past but have always solidly risen above adversity. Lastly, as we all know, Detroit is a town of music. From the 1920’s jazz age to the blues bars of 1940’s Black Bottom. From the legendary Motown records to the birth of techno on the streets of Bellville in the mid 80’s, Detroit has always been and always will be a music capital in America.

You can hear some of Detroit’s best songs (and songs it’s adopted) during regular season and playoff games of it’s four major professional teams. Whether it’s down at the Joe attending a Wings game or catching a Pistons matchup up at the Palace, there are songs that you are guaranteed to hear from the sound systems.

Here are the top ten Detroit sports stadium anthems. But first! – let me grace you with a song that not many know but I think should be played at the conclusion of every Detroit sports game, everyone arm in arm – no matter if they win or lose. I know it wouldn’t happen but imagine the unique tradition it would start and the unity it would bring. I present to you the iconic Miracles singing “I Care About Detroit.”

Now to the rankings!

