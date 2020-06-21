41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, June 21, 2020
type here...

Top 10 Fights from the Red Wings vs. Avalanche Epic 1997 Bloodbath [Videos]

Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

As I was browsing Twitter a while back I came across a piece in the Detroit Free Press titled, “March 26, 1997: All 9 fights between the Avalanche and Red Wings.” Even though I am not the biggest hockey fan in the world, I am most definitely a fan of a good hockey fight, especially if said fight involves the Detroit Red Wings.

What was really cool is that FREEP used a site I had never heard of called Drop Your Gloves as a source. The site tracks and gives stats on hockey fights, including each and every fight (including the epic brawl) that took place on March 26, 1997, between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

As I browsed the site, I realized there were actually 10 fights that took place on that unforgettable day.

Trusting the opinion of the powers that be at Drop the Gloves, let’s look at how those 10 fights ranked from worst to best. Can you guess which fight came in at No. 1 on the list?

It’s time to let the fighting do the talking!

Rene Corbet (Col) vs. Kirk Maltby (Det)

Duration: 0:04

Winner: Draw

Fight Rating: 1.5

Brent Severyn (Col) vs. Jamie Pushor (Det)

Duration 0:20

Winner: Draw

Fight Rating: 3.1

Adam Deadmarsh (Col) vs. Vladimir Konstantinov (Det)

Duration: 0:15

Winner: Deadmarsh

Fight Rating: 4.7

Mike Keane (Col) vs. Tomas Holmstrom (Det)

Duration: 0:18

Winner: Keane narrowly

Fight Rating: 5.1

Adam Foote (Col) vs. Brendan Shanahan (Det)

Duration: 0:45

Winner: Draw

Fight Rating: 5.2

Brent Severyn (Col) vs. Aaron Ward (Det)

Duration: 1:05

Winner: Severyn

Fight Rating: 5.4

Adam Deadmarsh (Col) vs. Darren McCarty (Det)

Duration: 0:15

Winner: Deadmarsh

Fight Rating: 6.3

Uwe Krupp (Col) vs. Jamie Pushor (Det)

Duration: 0:27

Winner: Draw

Fight Rating: 6.7

Patrick Roy (Col) vs. Mike Vernon (Det)

Duration: N/A

Winner: Mike Vernon

Fight Rating: 9.7

Claude Lemieux (Col) vs. Darren McCarty (Det)

Duration: N/A

Winner: McCarty destroyed Lemieux

Fight Rating: 10

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers legend Kirk Gibson wins two Emmy Awards

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers legend Kirk Gibson accomplished just about everything there was to accomplish on the baseball diamond. And now, he can officially add "Emmy...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Pistons News

Little Caesars Arena must think Niklas Lidstrom is Blake Griffin’s father [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Happy Father's Day!!! It's Father's Day, which means that everyone will be tweeting some nice little messages to all of the amazing dads out there. One...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Seattle Kraken NHL concept jerseys are on point [Photos]

Don Drysdale - 0
At this point, we still do not know what the NHL Seattle franchise will be called when they debut during the 2021-22 season, but...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Top 10 Fights from the Red Wings vs. Avalanche Epic 1997 Bloodbath [Videos]

Arnold Powell - 0
As I was browsing Twitter a while back I came across a piece in the Detroit Free Press titled, "March 26, 1997: All 9...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Pistons News

Little Caesars Arena must think Niklas Lidstrom is Blake Griffin’s father [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Happy Father's Day!!! It's Father's Day, which means that everyone will be tweeting some nice little messages to all of the amazing dads out there. One...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Seattle Kraken NHL concept jerseys are on point [Photos]

Don Drysdale - 0
At this point, we still do not know what the NHL Seattle franchise will be called when they debut during the 2021-22 season, but...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

The latest photo of Joe Louis Arena’s demolition will be difficult for Red Wings fans to see

Michael Whitaker - 0
The legendary venue that stood on the banks of the Detroit River and housed some of the greatest players and memories in National Hockey...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions OC Darrell Bevell praises Matthew Stafford’s leadership [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
If you have been following Matthew Stafford throughout his career with the Detroit Lions, you have almost certainly heard the haters say that he...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.