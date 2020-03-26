47.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 26, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings NewsHockey FightsVideos

Top 10 Fights from the Red Wings vs. Avalanche Epic 1997 Bloodbath [Videos]

By Don Drysdale

Detroit
broken clouds
47.4 ° F
50 °
44.6 °
81 %
3.9mph
75 %
Thu
57 °
Fri
50 °
Sat
47 °
Sun
56 °
Mon
49 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Detroit Lions TE Logan Thomas gives interesting comment on Matt Patricia

The bad blood that several former Detroit Lions have with head coach Matt Patricia hasn't exactly been made a...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions chances of landing EDGE Chase Young just grew exponentially

With the 2020 NFL Draft about a month away, the big question around these parts is what will Detroit...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Mock Draft: Double trade back lands Detroit Lions with 4 Top 40 picks

There has been plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions trading the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

As I was browsing Twitter a while back I came across a piece in the Detroit Free Press titled, “March 26, 1997: All 9 fights between the Avalanche and Red Wings.” Even though I am not the biggest hockey fan in the world, I am most definitely a fan of a good hockey fight, especially if said fight involves the Detroit Red Wings.

What was really cool is that FREEP used a site I had never heard of called Drop Your Gloves as a source. The site tracks and gives stats on hockey fights, including each and every fight (including the epic brawl) that took place on March 26, 1997, between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

As I browsed the site, I realized there were actually 10 fights that took place on that unforgettable day.

Trusting the opinion of the powers that be at Drop the Gloves, let’s look at how those 10 fights ranked from worst to best. Can you guess which fight came in at No. 1 on the list?

It’s time to let the fighting do the talking!

Rene Corbet (Col) vs. Kirk Maltby (Det)

Duration: 0:04

Winner: Draw

Fight Rating: 1.5

Brent Severyn (Col) vs. Jamie Pushor (Det)

Duration 0:20

Winner: Draw

Fight Rating: 3.1

Adam Deadmarsh (Col) vs. Vladimir Konstantinov (Det)

Duration: 0:15

Winner: Deadmarsh

Fight Rating: 4.7

Mike Keane (Col) vs. Tomas Holmstrom (Det)

Duration: 0:18

Winner: Keane narrowly

Fight Rating: 5.1

Adam Foote (Col) vs. Brendan Shanahan (Det)

Duration: 0:45

Winner: Draw

Fight Rating: 5.2

Brent Severyn (Col) vs. Aaron Ward (Det)

Duration: 1:05

Winner: Severyn

Fight Rating: 5.4

Adam Deadmarsh (Col) vs. Darren McCarty (Det)

Duration: 0:15

Winner: Deadmarsh

Fight Rating: 6.3

Uwe Krupp (Col) vs. Jamie Pushor (Det)

Duration: 0:27

Winner: Draw

Fight Rating: 6.7

Patrick Roy (Col) vs. Mike Vernon (Det)

Duration: N/A

Winner: Mike Vernon

Fight Rating: 9.7

Claude Lemieux (Col) vs. Darren McCarty (Det)

Duration: N/A

Winner: McCarty destroyed Lemieux

Fight Rating: 10

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMatthew Stafford releases statement, commits $100,000 to fight COVID-19
Next article2020 NCAA Tournament Results: Thursday’s Sweet 16 Games

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Matthew Stafford releases statement, commits $100,000 to fight COVID-19

We already knew that Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly recently donated $5,000 to Wahlburgers in Royal Oak provide...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

On This Day: ‘Sweet Revenge’ Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche ‘Brawl in Hockeytown’ [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Happy Anniversary! We thought it would be fun to take look back 23 years to March 26, 1997, when the Detroit Red Wings and the...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons scout ‘In battle’ with coronavirus

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Steve Forbes, COVID-19 has struck the Detroit Pistons again. On the same day it was reported that Christian Wood had...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

What the Detroit Tigers Opening Day lineup would have looked like

Arnold Powell - 0
Had it not been for COVID-19 ruining everything, Thursday would have been Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers as they were scheduled to take...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Rumor: Detroit Lions express interest in RB Carlos Hyde

Arnold Powell - 0
The first wave of free agency is over but that does not mean Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn is finished signing players. At least...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

On This Day: ‘Sweet Revenge’ Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche ‘Brawl in Hockeytown’ [Video]

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
Happy Anniversary! We thought it would be fun to take look back 23 years to March 26, 1997, when the Detroit Red Wings and the...
Read more

Game of the Day: Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche alumni face off one last time

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche authored one of sports most legendary rivalries in the late 1990's and early 2000's, providing countless memories...
Read more

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst free-agent signings – No. 3

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
While we await the return of hockey, we’ll continue our countdown of the most regrettable free-agent signings that former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken...
Read more

Former Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom records message for fans

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
While most of us in Michigan are currently confined to the inside of our homes, it's always helpful to receive a message of good...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.