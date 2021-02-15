Top 10 Fights from the Red Wings vs. Avalanche Epic 1997 Bloodbath [Videos]

Sharing is caring!

As I was browsing Twitter a while back I came across a piece in the Detroit Free Press titled, “March 26, 1997: All 9 fights between the Avalanche and Red Wings.” Even though I am not the biggest hockey fan in the world, I am most definitely a fan of a good hockey fight, especially if said fight involves the Detroit Red Wings.

What was really cool is that FREEP used a site I had never heard of called Drop Your Gloves as a source. The site tracks and gives stats on hockey fights, including each and every fight (including the epic brawl) that took place on March 26, 1997, between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

As I browsed the site, I realized there were actually 10 fights that took place on that unforgettable day.

Trusting the opinion of the powers that be at Drop the Gloves, let’s look at how those 10 fights ranked from worst to best. Can you guess which fight came in at No. 1 on the list?

It’s time to let the fighting do the talking!

Rene Corbet (Col) vs. Kirk Maltby (Det)

<noscript><iframe title="Rene Corbet vs Kirk Maltby Mar 26, 1997" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uAumh4tu5os?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Duration: 0:04

Winner: Draw

Fight Rating: 1.5

Brent Severyn (Col) vs. Jamie Pushor (Det)

<noscript><iframe title="Brent Severyn vs Jamie Pushor Mar 26, 1997" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/w8nBcV7jabQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Duration 0:20

Winner: Draw

Fight Rating: 3.1

Adam Deadmarsh (Col) vs. Vladimir Konstantinov (Det)

<noscript><iframe title="Adam Deadmarsh vs Vladimir Konstantinov Mar 26, 1997" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CJ51ZetNifM?start=1&feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Duration: 0:15

Winner: Deadmarsh

Fight Rating: 4.7

Mike Keane (Col) vs. Tomas Holmstrom (Det)

<noscript><iframe title="Mike Keane vs Tomas Holmstrom, Brent Severyn vs Aaron Ward Mar 26, 1997" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2rsFQg1z0d8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Duration: 0:18

Winner: Keane narrowly

Fight Rating: 5.1

Adam Foote (Col) vs. Brendan Shanahan (Det)

<noscript><iframe title="Adam Foote vs Brendan Shanahan Mar 26, 1997" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/emHq_W3WmBU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Duration: 0:45

Winner: Draw

Fight Rating: 5.2

Brent Severyn (Col) vs. Aaron Ward (Det)

<noscript><iframe title="Tomas Holmstrom Vs Mike Keane, Aaron Ward Vs Brent Severyn 03/26/97" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9vAcHVXisYA?start=3&feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Duration: 1:05

Winner: Severyn

Fight Rating: 5.4

Adam Deadmarsh (Col) vs. Darren McCarty (Det)

<noscript><iframe title="Adam Deadmarsh vs Darren McCarty Mar 26, 1997" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ER8gOfA_P7A?start=11&feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Duration: 0:15

Winner: Deadmarsh

Fight Rating: 6.3

Uwe Krupp (Col) vs. Jamie Pushor (Det)

<noscript><iframe title="Uwe Krupp vs Jamie Pushor Mar 26, 1997" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IqBQEfz3Lnc?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Duration: 0:27

Winner: Draw

Fight Rating: 6.7

Patrick Roy (Col) vs. Mike Vernon (Det)

<noscript><iframe title="Patrick Roy vs Mike Vernon Mar 26, 1997" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/G7LZbJhi6Fo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Duration: N/A

Winner: Mike Vernon

Fight Rating: 9.7

Claude Lemieux (Col) vs. Darren McCarty (Det)

<noscript><iframe title="Darren McCarty vs. Claude "Turtle" Lemieux" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d08q4o4MWXM?start=1&feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Duration: N/A

Winner: McCarty destroyed Lemieux

Fight Rating: 10