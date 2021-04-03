Top 10 Greatest Detroit Tigers in franchise history

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers have one of the most storied histories in all of professional sports. Over the years, the Tigers have had many great players, including some that have gone on to the Baseball Hall of Fame. In fact, they have a couple of players on their team now that will likely challenge for the HOF before all is said and done. Did they make this list?

It’s time to find out which Tigers are the best of the best. Here is a list of the Top 10 Greatest Detroit Tigers of All-Time.

SS – Alan Trammell

Alan Trammell is without question the greatest Detroit Tigers shortstop of all time. In 20 seasons with the Tigers, Trammell accomplished some great things, including winning a World Series in 1984 and being selected to six All-Star teams.

Tigers fans will always remember Trammell as being half of one of the greatest double-play duos in the history of baseball, along with his partner in crime, Lou Whitaker.

Seasons with Tigers: 20

Trending around the Web

Games Played: 2293

Batting Average: .285

Home Runs: 185

RBIs: 1003

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="WS1984 Gm4: Trammell hits two homers in Game 4" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hN-LJQCeiiw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

2B – Lou Whitaker

There is no way that we could put Alan Trammell on this list without including Lou Whitaker. “Sweet Lou” will not only go down as one of the greatest Tigers of all time but as one of the most beloved.

Whitaker made his MLB debut with the Tigers in September of 1977 and remained with the team until 1995. He was named American League Rookie of the Year in 1978 and was selected to five All-Star teams. Whitaker was also part of the 1984 team that ended up winning the World Series.

Seasons with Tigers: 19

Games Played: 2390

Batting Average: .276

Home Runs: 244

RBIs: 1084

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Lou Whitaker" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZuMYNcZ7rhg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

SP – Mickey Lolich

Mickey Lolich made his MLB debut in 1963 and ended up spending 13 seasons with the Detroit Tigers. During that time, Lolich was a 3-time All-Star, including in 1971 when he won 25 games.

Lolich also helped lead the Tigers to the 1968 World Series Championship as he was named the MVP after going 3-0, including a Game 7 win over the great Bob Gibson.

Seasons with Tigers: 13

Games Started: 459

Overall Record: 207-175

ERA: 3.45

Strikeouts: 2679

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Game 7 1968 World Series - Full 9th Inning - Detroit Tigers v St Louis Cardinals" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cyhY7A9pXuI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

SP – Hal Newhouser

The first pitcher to appear on this list is Hal Newhouser. Newhouser, who is a native of Detroit, MI, played with the Tigers from 1939-1953 before heading to Cleveland for his final two seasons.

Newhouser was so good that he was named American League MVP in back-to-back seasons (1944-1945). In 1945, he led the Tigers to a World Series title with a 25-9 record and a 1.81 ERA. In his career, Newhouser was selected as an All-Star on six occasions. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992 by the Veteran’s Committee.

Seasons with Tigers: 15

Games Started: 373

Overall Record:200-148

ERA: 3.07

Strikeouts: 1770

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Hal Newhouser - Baseball Hall of Fame Biographies" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EWAXw8QueYU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

2B – Charlie Gehringer

Charlie Gehringer, a native of Fowlerville, MI and a University of Michigan graduate, spent 19 years in Major League Baseball, all with the Detroit Tigers. During that time, Gehringer was named to six All-Star teams and was selected as the 1937 American League MVP.

In 1935, Gehringer hit .330 with 19 home runs and 108 RBIs as he helped lead the Tigers to a World Series Championship. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1949.

Seasons with Tigers: 19

Games Played: 2323

Batting Average: .320

Home Runs: 184

RBIs: 1427

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Charlie Gehringer - Baseball Hall of Fame Biographies" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xOY7DxELShU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

OF – Al Kaline

Al Kaline made his debut with the Detroit Tigers in June of 1953 and will forever be known as “Mr. Tiger”. Kaline played every one of his 22 seasons in Detroit and will always be considered as one of the greatest Tigers of all time.

Though Kaline never managed to win a league MVP, he was selected to play in 15 All-Star Games. His best season came in 1955 when he hit .340 with 27 home runs and finished 2nd in the MVP voting behind Yogi Berra. In 1968, Kaline helped lead the Tigers to a World Series Championship, despite it not being one of his greatest seasons.

Seasons with Tigers: 22

Games Played: 2834

Batting Average: .297

Home Runs: 399

RBIs: 1582

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Al Kaline - Baseball Hall of Fame Biographies" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LyyyvUvWuM8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

SP – Justin Verlander

Though Justin Verlander is still in the middle of his career, he will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest Detroit Tigers of all time. His first full season in the league came in 2006 as he went 17-9 with a 3.63 ERA and was named American League Rookie of the Year.

In his career, Verlander has had some great seasons, but none were better than the season he had in 2011. During that magical season, J.V. went 24-5 with a 2.40 ERA and was eventually voted as the American League Most Valuable Player.

Stats as of 7/1/16

Seasons with Tigers: 12

Games Started: 340

Overall Record: 168-103

ERA: 3.52

Strikeouts: 2098

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Justin Verlander Ultimate 2012 Highlights" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GLWYeMzWqhg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

1B – Miguel Cabrera

When the Tigers traded for Miguel Cabrera prior to the 2008 season, Tigers fans knew they were getting a great player, but they may not have realized the team had just acquired one of the greatest hitters of all time.

Cabrera has been named to 10 All-Star teams and has led the league in hitting on four occasions. His best season came in 2012 when he won the Triple Crown as he led the league batting average (.330), home runs (44), and RBIs (139). By the time he is finished with his career, Miguel Cabrera will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Stats as of 9/24/20 (Only includes stats since joining the Tigers)

Seasons with Tigers: 13

Games: 1,734

Batting Average: .313

Home Runs: 348

RBIs: 1,203

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Miguel Cabrera | Triple Crown" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/l8F6y4631HQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

1B – Hank Greenberg

Despite missing three seasons due to military obligations, Hank Greenberg is still considered as one of the greatest Tigers of all time. “Hammerin’ Hank” played his first full season with the Tigers in 1933. In 1935, Greenberg hit .328 with 36 home runs and 168 RBIs and won the American League MVP as he led the team to a World Series Championship.

Greenberg was an RBI machine for the Tigers, driving in 139 runs or more on five different occasions, including a whopping 184 RBIs in 1937, which happens to be the third most in MLB history.

Seasons with Tigers: 12

Games Started: 1269

Batting Average: .313

Home Runs: 306

RBIs: 1274

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Hank Greenberg - Baseball Hall of Fame Biographies" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zma3RHvXCB8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

OF – Ty Cobb

Let’s be honest. Ty Cobb, Hank Greenberg, and Miguel Cabrera could easily be 1A, 1B, and 1C on this list, but that would be taking the easy way out. So, that being said, the No. 1 spot on our Top 10 Greatest Detroit Tigers of All-Time list goes to “The Georgia Peach” himself, Ty Cobb.

Cobb made his debut with the Tigers in 1905 and never looked back. In 22 years in Detroit, Cobb made plenty of enemies, but he also made plenty of fans. His .366 career batting average is the best in baseball history. In addition to hitting, had an amazing knack for stealing bases. In his career with the Tigers, Cobb stole 869 bases.

In 1911, Cobb was named the American League Most Valuable Player and in 1936 he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

*Stats from seasons with Tigers only

Seasons with Tigers: 22

Games Started: 2806

Batting Average: .368

Home Runs: 111

RBIs: 1800

Runs: 2086

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="TY COBB - American Legend" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HjP87TAaDng?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>