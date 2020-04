We know this is DETROIT Sports Nation, but during this time where sports have been put on hold due to the coronavirus, we thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the most popular videos in sports history.

In this video, which has nearly 52 million views on YouTube, we take a look back at the Top 10 Mike Tyson knockouts of his career.

Nation, what is your favorite Mike Tyson knockout of all-time?