Inside the Article: Top 10 NFL Games for 2023 Regular Season

This coming Thursday, the NFL will announce the full 2023 regular season schedule, and at that time, we will know which matchup will kick off the upcoming season, along with which games will be played in the prime time. With that being said, we do know all of the matchups that will take place this coming season, and here are what we believe are the Top 10 NFL games for the 2023 regular season.

10 – Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young will host C.J. Stroud in a battle between the top two QBs selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

9 – Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa was selected ahead of Justin Herbert in the 2020 NFL Draft.

8 – Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

The top team in the NFC will take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

7 – Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

The Jaguars should take another step forward in 2023 and the Bills will be good again.

6 – Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

This could be a matchup between the top two offenses in the NFL.

5 – Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen. The End.

4 – Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

This will be an epic battle that could end up deciding the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

3 – New York Jets first home game

Aaron Rodgers will play his first home game as a member of the New York Jets. I suspect this will take place in Week 1.

2 – Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

A rematch of the AFC Championship Game.

1 – Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

A rematch of the Super Bowl.